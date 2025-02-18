Metal Blade

01. Abandon Us

02. Discordant Nation

03. Aftermath

04. Forever Aligned

05. I Believe

06. Where It Dies

07. Collusion

08. The Fall of Us

09. Broken Glass

10. Requiem

As every observant metalhead is aware, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE were an integral part of the massive resurgence in authentic heavy metal that erupted at the start of the 21st century. As a result, they have steadily outgrown an initial reputation as metalcore standard bearers to become one of today's most reliably heavyweight propositions.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE albums are always a big deal, and the band's increased momentum over the last 12 years — since the return of vocalist Jesse Leach in 2012, and the release of the acclaimed "Disarm The Descent" a year later — suggests that "This Consequence" will be their most talked-about record in a long time. It certainly deserves to be, because this is the most straightforwardly thrilling batch of songs that the Massachusetts masters have penned in 20 years.

As recent festival headlining sets confirmed, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have an astonishing number of great songs, and every one of their albums — yes, even "Killswitch Engage" — has added to the tally. One striking thing about "This Consequence" is that it is ruthlessly to the point. Ten songs, 35 minutes, no fucking around. It is also, at times, the most brutal album they have ever made. In fact, the old cliché about every band claiming that their new record is heavier and more melodic than the last rings entirely true here. "This Consequence" is full of magnificent, instantly memorable vocal melodies, each with that unique KILLSWITCH emotional spark. Conversely, there are several moments that delve into levels of gnarliness and extremity that the band have rarely touched upon before.

There is no time for atmospheric intros or instrumental overtures here. "Abandon Us" starts in full-bore riffing mode, Adam Dutkiewicz's singular style twisted into a new shape, before Leach lets fly with the first of many sublime choruses. As ever, the contrast between brutality and uplift is startling, but flawlessly executed. "Discordant Nation" takes a different path, mixing turbocharged thrash with hypnotic, left-field hooks; recent single "Aftermath" blends nimble death metal with ice-cool radio rock, with Jesse Leach's heartfelt screams conveying rage and regret in equal measure.

Thereafter, "This Consequence" rattles around the metal spectrum like some adrenalin-guzzling pinball. "Forever Aligned" is as an absolute riot, and one of the most obnoxiously catchy songs KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have written in years. "I Believe" is fervently hopeful and cautiously upbeat, and a sparkling representation of this band at thecr most accessible. "Broken Glass", on the other hand, is unlike anything they have written before: sludgy, shrouded in gloom and peppered with blastbeats, it gives "This Consequence" a welcome dose of perversity.

Elsewhere, "Collusion" is a seething takedown of corruption and manipulation at the hands of the moneyed, global elite, with some of the heaviest, most pissed-off riffs that Dutkiewicz has ever spat out and a fantastic Leach vocal that deftly taps into his hardcore heritage. Speaking of pissed-off, "The Fall of Us" is positively fuming: a blur of blastbeats, jarring dissonance and laser-guided gutturals, with yet another irresistible vocal refrain nailing mankind's follies to the wall. "Where It Dies" delivers a mid-paced walloping to what we can probably refer to as old-school KILLSWITCH; and the closing "Requiem" is an instant classic, guaranteed crowd-pleaser and a near-perfect representation of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE circa 2025.

The greatest bands stay great. "This Consequence" is a triumph.