3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'Away From The Sun' Anniversary Tour With Special Guest CANDLEBOX

This summer, 3 DOORS DOWN celebrates its sophomore album, "Away From The Sun", by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. for the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour", produced by Live Nation. The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist presale and VIP packages are available beginning March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Away From The Sun" features "Here Without You", which reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified six times platinum in the U.S. The lead single "When I'm Gone" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running No. 1 singles.

Special guest CANDLEBOX will support 3 DOORS DOWN on the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour" for what is slated to be the band's last U.S. tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

CANDLEBOX will also perform at 3 DOORS DOWN's 18th annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

"'Away From The Sun' has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 DOORS DOWN's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans." Arnold continues, "The show we are planning will be next level this year. It's going to be incredible to have CANDLEBOX on tour with us. I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager."

3 DOORS DOWN will also star in season four of television's most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series "The Song" on March 25. "The Song" takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. "The Song" airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country.

3 DOORS DOWN 2023 "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour" dates:

June 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino

June 24 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 01 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 05 - Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival

July 07 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 08 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

July 15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair

July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 21 - Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino

July 23 - Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium

July 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

July 27 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

Aug. 05 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 09 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 11 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 12 - Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Aug. 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 01 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 08 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept. 09 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept. 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sept. 16 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 23 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 21 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee