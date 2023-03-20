3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'Away From The Sun' Anniversary Tour With Special Guest CANDLEBOX

3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'Away From The Sun' Anniversary Tour With Special Guest CANDLEBOXMarch 20, 2023
This summer, 3 DOORS DOWN celebrates its sophomore album, "Away From The Sun", by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. for the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour", produced by Live Nation. The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist presale and VIP packages are available beginning March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
"Away From The Sun" features "Here Without You", which reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified six times platinum in the U.S. The lead single "When I'm Gone" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running No. 1 singles.
Special guest CANDLEBOX will support 3 DOORS DOWN on the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour" for what is slated to be the band's last U.S. tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.
CANDLEBOX will also perform at 3 DOORS DOWN's 18th annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.
"'Away From The Sun' has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 DOORS DOWN's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans." Arnold continues, "The show we are planning will be next level this year. It's going to be incredible to have CANDLEBOX on tour with us. I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager."
3 DOORS DOWN will also star in season four of television's most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series "The Song" on March 25. "The Song" takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. "The Song" airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country.
3 DOORS DOWN 2023 "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour" dates:
June 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
June 24 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 01 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 05 - Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival
July 07 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
July 08 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
July 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
July 15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair
July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
July 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 21 - Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino
July 23 - Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium
July 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
July 27 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
July 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 04 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
Aug. 05 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 09 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 11 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 12 - Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
Aug. 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 01 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 06 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 08 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
Sept. 09 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept. 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sept. 16 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
Sept. 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Sept. 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 23 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 21 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee
