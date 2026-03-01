Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award And All-Star Tribute Performance At 2026 BRIT Awards

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement award and an all-star tribute performance at the 2026 BRIT Awards on Saturday night, February 28 in Manchester, England.

After a video tribute, country music icon Dolly Parton appeared via video from Nashville to honor Ozzy, saying: "Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his entire life to music and his legacy has left a permanent imprint in the fabric of music lovers everywhere. Now talk about stealing the show."

Dolly went on to highlight the heavy metal legend for his over-the-top performance style, adding: "Ozzy knew how to get your attention with his love of theatrics, his musical gifts — he could turn any occasion into a full-blown show. And at his very core, Ozzy Osbourne was a showman. His legacy has left a permanent imprint on music lovers everywhere."

Dolly then introduced Sharon Osbourne, who appeared onstage with Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly and Louis Osbourne, Ozzy's son from his first marriage.

"I'm honored to accept this award for my gorgeous husband," Sharon said. "God knows I wish he was here to accept it himself… Ozzy is looking down on us right now… He rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians. … To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you will ever meet. At the end of the day, he will always be a rock star… If Ozzy was here tonight … he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loved."

An all-star rock tribute performance closed the show on the night, paying homage to Ozzy, who sadly passed away last July. This performance, a special arrangement of "No More Tears" — the title track from Ozzy's multi-million selling 1991 album of the same name — was curated by Sharon, and boasted a phenomenal lineup of British and international musical talent, featuring musicians that played as part of Ozzy's band over the years: Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde; and was fronted by Robbie Williams, invited personally by Sharon to be part of this special moment, as a long-standing fan of the music, and friend of the Osbourne family.

As well as being one of the most influential music figureheads and rock icons of all time, Ozzy hosted the BRIT Awards in 2008 along with his family Sharon, Kelly and Jack.

Stacey Tang, chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music U.K. said: "Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide."

With over 100 million worldwide album sales achieved over five decades; a legendary catalogue of music including 19 studio albums and eight live albums with BLACK SABBATH and songs including "Paranoid", "Iron Man" and "Children Of The Grave"; 13 studio albums as a solo artist with songs such as "Bark at The Moon", "No More Tears" and "Crazy Train"; and the launch of the successful touring festival Ozzfest, Ozzy Osbourne is one of music's most influential icons and personalities of all time, garnering international recognition across his 50-plus-year career from the worlds of music and entertainment. The many industry accolades awarded to Ozzy across his career include five Grammy awards, induction into both the UK Music Hall Of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (both with BLACK SABBATH and as a solo artist, in separate years) and the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement (with BLACK SABBATH).

Last summer saw the last-ever live performance from Ozzy, along with his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as part of "Back To The Beginning", a historic benefit concert staged at Villa Park in Birmingham that was streamed worldwide and featured a who's-who of contemporary and classic rock artists including Tom Morello, METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, MASTODON and ANTHRAX covering and celebrating the musical repertoire of Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will took place at Manchester's Co-op Live, was broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX and was hosted by Jack Whitehall.

This year's BRIT winners trophy was designed by the acclaimed British and Manchester-born designer Matthew Williamson.