3 DOORS DOWN Singer BRAD ARNOLD Dies At 47

3 DOORS DOWN singer Brad Arnold has died at the age of 47.

The news of his passing was shared by his bandmates on social media on Saturday, February 7.

Arnold revealed in May 2025 that he was battling clear cell renal cell carcinoma, or ccRCC, a type of kidney cancer.

The band's announcement reads as follows: "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 DOORS DOWN, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47.

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.

"As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 DOORS DOWN, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners. Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite', which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.

"Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.

"The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected.

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

According to the National Cancer Institute, clear cell renal cell carcinoma is named after how the tumor looks under the microscope. The cells in the tumor look clear, like bubbles.

In adults, ccRCC is the most common type of kidney cancer, and makes up about 80% of all renal cell carcinoma cases. ccRCC is more common in adults than children. Renal cell carcinoma makes up 2-6% of childhood and young adult kidney cancer cases.

ccRCC patients with smaller tumors have a better chance of survival than patients with larger tumors. The five-year survival rate for patients with ccRCC is 50-69%. When ccRCC is already large or has spread to other parts of the body, treatment is more difficult and the five-year survival rate is about 10%.

As a result of Arnold's diagnosis in early 2025, 3 DOORS DOWN canceled all of its previously announced tour dates, including headlining shows, festival appearances and support dates with CREED, as well as a performance at Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots festival.

Brad celebrated the tenth anniversary of his getting sober in January 2026.

The singer previously credited his Christian faith for his sobriety.

"I feel like a different person than I did [in 2016] ... and it feels so good," Arnold wrote on social media. "Without question, God took that burden from me. I was so tired of carrying it. I couldn't carry it any more so I gave it to God and I'm not taking it back! If you're struggling with something, give it to Him. He'll gladly take your burden and you'll never have to carry it again."

In a 2021 interview with The Young Folks, Brad revealed that he quit smoking cigarettes around early 2018 after being a smoker for more than a quarter century, adding that giving up smoking and alcohol were "the two best things that I've ever done for my voice. They were the best things that I've ever done for my life, in general, but they were acutely present in my voice."

Arnold co-founded 3 DOORS DOWN at age 16 and wrote the band's hit song "Kryptonite" soon afterward.

Formed in 1995, 3 DOORS DOWN's many accolades include selling 16 million albums globally, receiving three Grammy nominations, and winning two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting — including "Songwriter of the Year". Their debut, "The Better Life", became certified six times RIAA platinum in 2000 and was fueled by the success of the aforementioned juggernaut hit "Kryptonite". This was followed by 2002's sophomore album, "Away From The Sun", which went triple platinum and saw similar success with "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You". 2005's platinum "Seventeen Days" and 2008's "3 Doors Down" each earned No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while "Time Of My Life" landed at No. 3 in 2011. In 2003, the group founded the charity The Better Life Foundation. In 2016, 3 DOORS DOWN released its sixth full-length album, "Us And The Night".