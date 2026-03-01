Guitarist JASON RICHARDSON Explains Exit From ALL THAT REMAINS: 'It Was Mostly Just A Business Thing'

In a recent interview with Guitar World, guitarist Jason Richardson was asked if it was a "difficult decision" to exit ALL THAT REMAINS last July after a nearly seven-year run with the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Kind of, but not, simultaneously. I don't wanna get into the weeds of it publicly, but I'm still cool with all of the guys in the band. It was mostly just a business thing. And things just were not executed like they were promised to be, from management and the people tasked with putting the [tenth ALL THAT REMAINS] record [2025's 'Antifragile'] out. I'm glad the record exists, but the fact that it's already been out almost a year and there hasn't been one show. So it's, like, there's just a lot of things on the business side in the back end that I was not happy with at all. It has nothing to do with anyone's personality or anyone in the band at all. It just wasn't, in my opinion — like, I could be doing other things than trying to make that work when it so clearly was not going to — from my perspective, at least."

Jason continued: "I still love the guys. I love the record. I loved working with [producer] Josh Wilbur, the guy who did the album. He's phenomenal. And that's probably one of the best things about that record, for me at least, is now I have a great relationship with him, and we're gonna keep working together. But I am happy all those songs are real, so there's that at least."

This past January, it was announced that former UNEARTH and AS I LAY DYING guitarist Ken Susi had officially joined ALL THAT REMAINS as Jason's replacement.

Richardson grew up in Manassas, Virginia. His father is a musician, and instruments were all over the house. He took piano lessons in the fourth grade, but gave them up. Though he could emulate what his teacher was doing on the keys, he couldn't learn — yet — to read music. In the fifth grade, he tried violin and drums. The kit became his main instrument for a time, but he wanted to learn guitar in order to be able to write songs. At 12, his father gave him a gothic black Gibson Les Paul. He practiced endlessly. Obsessed with the band DREAM THEATER and in particular the song "This Dying Soul", he began cutting lawns and doing odd jobs in order to purchase a seven-string instrument. He bought his first at 14. His inventive technique began to develop while in a local band called GALLOWS HILL (with future VEIL OF MAYA bassist Danny Hauser). Trying to promote the group, he answered a trade ad to audition for ALL SHALL PERISH, hoping he could shine a light on his own group. Instead, he won the audition and left high school in February 2009 — with three months left until graduation. He hit the road for 10 months with ALL SHALL PERISH. After touring together with BORN OF OSIRIS, Richardson filled in on a tour for guitarist Tosin Abasi (ANIMALS AS LEADERS) ,who was playing with the band at the time and had a scheduling conflict. Richardson ended up leaving ALL SHALL PERISH to begin his tenure with BORN OF OSIRIS. He remained with the group for more than two years and played on 2011's "The Discovery". Richardson then joined deathcore act CHELSEA GRIN following the departure of guitarist Michael Stafford when he was unceremoniously fired from BORN OF OSIRIS in 2011. He remained with the band until 2015, playing on the "Evolve" and "Lilith" EPs and 2014's "Ashes To Ashes" album. His departure was mutual and amicable. Almost immediately, Richardson launched a crowdfunding effort to finance his debut solo effort. He reached his goal quickly and went into the studio, playing many instruments himself and enlisting help from friends including drummer Luke Holland, vocalists Spencer Sotelo (PERIPHERY) and Lukas Magyar (VEIL OF MAYA) and guest guitarists such as Rick Graham, Jeff Loomis, Nick Johnston, Mark Holcomb (PERIPHERY) and Jacky Vincent. The album I was issued in the summer of 2016.

Richardson joined ALL THAT REMAINS on lead guitar after the tragic passing of their lead guitarist and co-founding member Oli Herbert in late 2018.

The follow-up album to his well-received first solo effort, "II", was released in the summer of 2022 and has Luke Holland on the drums again and a guest spot from POLYPHIA's Tim Henson.

Richardson has also collaborated with such artists as FALLING IN REVERSE, POLYPHIA, AUGUST BURNS RED, VEIL OF MAYA and WITHIN DESTRUCTION.

Image courtesy of Ernie Ball