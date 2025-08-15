40th-Anniversary Tribute To THIN LIZZY Legend PHIL LYNOTT To Take Place In Dublin In January 2026

Lor Productions has announced an unforgettable show coming up next January to mark the 40th anniversary of THIN LIZZY legend Phil Lynott's passing.

The event, set to take place January 4, 2026 at Dublin, Ireland's at 3Arena, will see a plethora of artist performing, including ex-THIN LIZZY members Eric Bell and Darren Wharton along with a few surprises to get the fans hearts racing.

The night kicks off with Lawrence Archer and GRAND SLAM bringing the house down. Next up, there will be an all-star lineup featuring Ricky Warwick from BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY and THIN LIZZY, Marco Mendoza from THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE and THIN LIZZY and Richard Fortus from GUNS N' ROSES.

After a short video, the 45-piece powerhouse RTÉ Orchestra will add a whole new dimension to the classic LIZZY tracks. Also appearing will be a talented selection of Irish singers, including Peter Smith from the hit musical production "Moonlight - The Phil Lynott Enigma".

To wrap up the night, it will be Wharton and his incredible band RENEGADE playing all the big LIZZY hits, with a few special guests joining in, including Bell.

Phil died in 1986 at the age of 36 after years of drug abuse.

THIN LIZZY are unquestionably one of the true icons of British rock. Nobody has ever sounded like them, yet they have influenced countless others.

Lynott's poetic lyricism, the unmatchable dual guitar precision, the ability to joust with epic melodies and make them memorably intense, all of this is part of the LIZZY heritage. And what they have left behind is peerless, powerful and influential. The invocation of an era, the evocation of timeless music.

It all began in 1970 when Lynott (bass/vocals),Eric Bell (guitar),Brian Downey (drums) and Eric Wrixon (organ) got together in Dublin. Wrixon left shortly after the band had recorded their first single "The Farmer". By the end of 1970 they'd signed to Decca Records, and released their self-titled, debut album in 1971. This record was swiftly followed the next year by second album "Shades of A Blue Orphanage". Neither record charted but did showcase a band that were finding their own style.

However, early in 1973, LIZZY had their first hit single, when their version of the traditional Irish song "Whiskey In The Jar" reached No. 6 in the U.K., as well as topping the chart in Ireland. Later the same year, "Vagabonds Of The Western World" came out as their third album. Although it failed to chart nonetheless, it proved there was something unique about what they were doing. Much to everyone's surprise, Bell quit on New Year's Eve 1973 and Gary Moore temporarily rejoined to help the band finish their tour, which ran into '74.

There was to be a further shake-up, though. The band portentously decided to expand the lineup to a four-piece, with Scottish teenager Brian Robertson and American Scott Gorham both coming in on guitar. They also changed labels, signing to Vertigo. Their fourth album, "Nightlife", came out in late 1974; it also featured Moore playing lead guitar on "Still In Love With You".

While the much-needed album commercial breakthrough still eluded them, it was finally achieved in 1975 when "Fighting" made it to No. 60 in the U.K. And more importantly, the unmistakable sound that we now associate so closely with LIZZY was beginning to take shape. And we headed the second half of the '70s, the band were poised for their big break.

Sure enough, their 1976 album "Jailbreak" proved to be the moment that THIN LIZZY arrived as a magical, unstoppable force. All the ingredients were now in place and the album stormed to No. 10 in the U.K. and No. 18 in America. Moreover, the supreme anthem "The Boys Are Back In Town" was a transatlantic hit single. It got to No. 8 in Britain and No. 12 in the States. The album's title song was also successful as a single, reaching No. 31 in the U.K.

Unfortunately, an American tour in June '76 with RAINBOW had to be cancelled when Lynott contracted hepatitis, but they were soon back on track when the album "Johnny The Fox" came out in late '76. It peaked at No. 11 in Britain and made it to No. 52 Stateside. And the single "Don't Believe A Word" put them back in the U.K. Top, as it reached No. 12.

A planned U.S. tour in December 1976 had to be cancelled when Robertson suffered a hand injury. Moore was brought back for a subsequent American tour early in 1977, as LIZZY opened for QUEEN. And the band recorded their next album "Bad Reputation" with Gorham commandingly handling the guitar parts. But Robertson did return in time to contribute lead and rhythm guitar parts as well as keyboards.

LIZZY headlined the Reading Festival in August '77, and a month later the new album was released. It reached No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 39 in the States, with the single "Dancing in The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In The Spotlight)" again making the Top 20 in Britain, reaching number 14.

In 1978, the band released "Live And Dangerous" which is rightly regarded as one of the all-time great live albums. The album reached number two in the U.K. but Downey had to miss tours later in the year due to illness, with Mark Nauseef being temporarily brought in. More importantly, Robertson was replaced by Moore, and this time the latter stayed for the recording of the next album "Black Rose: A Rock Legend". This was released in 1979, making it to No. 2 in Britain and No. 81 in the States. There were three U.K. hit singles from it as well, namely "Waiting For An Alibi" (No. 9),"Do Anything You Want To" (No. 14) and "Sarah" (No. 24).

Moore left the band once again after they played in Oakland at the Day On The Green festival in July 1979 and with only a couple of days notice ULTRAVOX's Midge Ure filled in for the remaining tour commitments. Dave Flett was added as another guitarist later in the year, to allow Ure to play keyboards when required.

Snowy White, who had played live with PINK FLOYD, was chosen as the band's new permanent guitarist, with teenager Darren Wharton drafted in on keyboards. The new lineup released the album "Chinatown" in late 1980, which got to No. 7 in Britain and No. 120 in the U.S. The title track peaked at number 21 in the U.K., with "Killer On The Loose" doing even better, reaching No. 10.

A year later, "Renegade" made it to No. 38 in the British album charts, with the U.K. single "Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)" reaching No. 53. Three months earlier, the band had created history by being the first to headline the first ever show at Slane Castle in Ireland on August 16.

In August 1982, White left LIZZY, and former TYGERS OF PAN TANG man John Sykes was brought in for the next album, "Thunder And Lightning". This record had a heavier sound than was usually associated with LIZZY, but when put out in March 1983, it had a massive impact, reaching number four in Britain. The single "Cold Sweat" made it to No. 27 in the U.K., while the title track reached No. 39 and "The Sun Goes Down" peaked at No. 52.

A live album, "Life", came out in October 1983 and reached No. 29 in the U.K. but the band had already split up the previous month after playing at the Monsters Of Rock festival in Nuremburg on September 4; their final British performance was a headline slot at the Reading Festival on August 28.

On January 4, 1986, Lynott tragically died, at the age of 36. It shattered any chance for a full LIZZY reformation. However, in 1996, the band were reactivated as a formidable live concern. Since then, they've delivered a stunning celebration of the THIN LIZZY heritage. Not only have former members Gorham, Downey, Sykes and Wharton been involved, but a rich cavalcade of rock luminaries has also been keen to add their talents. Ricky Warwick has done a magnificent job on vocals, while among others to perform with them over the past two decades are bassists Tom Hamilton (AEROSMITH),Troy Sanders (MASTODON) and Marco Mendoza (TED NUGENT, WHITESNAKE),drummers Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE),Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST) and Ian Haugland (EUROPE),plus guitarists Vivian Campbell (DEF LEPPARD) and Richard Fortus (GUNS N' ROSES). The fact such high-profile names have been delighted to play a role in commemorating the history of THIN LIZZY underlines the indelible impact it's had on succeeding generations.

What this band have left behind is remarkable. They have inspired the likes of METALLICA, Jon Bon Jovi, ALICE IN CHAINS and countless others, and their legacy has become more vital with each passing year.