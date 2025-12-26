Watch: ALICE COOPER Performs With Symphonic Orchestra During 'Night Of The Proms' Tour In Germany

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper, along with two members of his touring band, guitarists Tommy Henriksen and Nita Strauss, took part in this past fall's "Night Of The Proms" tour in Germany.

"Night Of The Proms" features rock and pop artists performing with orchestral accompaniment. Other artists featured on the 2025 tour included Joss Stone and ULTRAVOX's Midge Ure.

Fan-filmed video of the December 19 and December 20 "Night Of The Proms" concerts at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany can be seen below.

Since its founding in Belgium in 1985, "Night Of The Proms" has captivated hundreds of thousands of fans across Europe each year, according to a press release shared by Sick Things UK. Its unique formula: international pop stars perform their biggest hits, not with a traditional rock band, but in lavish arrangements with a full symphonic orchestra and classical choir. Combined with timeless classical works — from Beethoven and Mozart to modern composers — the result is a dramatic, emotional journey that gives audiences goosebumps.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. Few performers in the history of rock and roll have blended music, theater, and pure shock the way Alice Cooper has. For more than five decades, the godfather of shock rock has terrified, thrilled, and captivated audiences around the globe with a stage show unlike anything else in music. From the guillotines and snakes to unforgettable anthems like "School's Out" and "Poison", Alice Cooper turned concerts into experiences that blurred the line between rock and horror.

Cooper completed a U.S. co-headlining tour with JUDAS PRIEST in October.

Next March, Cooper and extreme illusionist Criss Angel will unite in "Welcome To Our Nightmare", an exclusive, limited-engagement partnership at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.