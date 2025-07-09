70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise Announces Destination Change And Initial Lineup For 2026 Sailing

70000 Tons Of Metal, the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, has announced a change in the destination for its 2026 voyage. The upcoming edition of the festival at sea, taking place from January 29 to February 2, 2026, will now sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, the Bahamas aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas.

Originally planned to return to Labadee, Haiti, the decision to reroute the journey was made out of an abundance of caution and with the well-being of all sailors, artists, and crew as the top priority.

"While Labadee has been a great port of call on past sailings, we are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti and its surrounding regions," said Andy Piller, skipper and organizer of 70000 Tons Of Metal. "Ensuring the safety and comfort of our Survivors is non-negotiable. With that in mind, we've made the proactive decision to change course for 2026. Nassau provides a welcoming alternative that allows us to maintain the world-class experience our sailors expect — both on board and ashore."

Now headed to the vibrant port of Nassau, the Bahamas, sailors can expect a fresh destination without compromise: a gateway to Bahamian culture, historic charm, and lush tropical beauty. While the port has changed, the signature 70000 Tons Of Metal experience remains: four days, 60 bands, four stages (including the iconic pool deck stage, the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas),artist-hosted activities, the incomparable all-star jam, and unparalleled fan access to bands in an environment where music and community reign supreme. The 70000 Tons Of Metal crew remains committed to delivering an extraordinary, unparalleled experience for every sailor.

Coupled with the news of a new destination, the 70000 Tons Of Metal crew have announced the initial lineup for the 2026 sailing. The first 27 of 60 bands who will deliver amazing performances are:

AMORPHIS

BEAST IN BLACK

DARK TRANQUILLITY

DØDHEIMSGARD

ELUVEITIE

EREB ALTOR

FIREWIND

GAMA BOMB

GROZA

HAGGARD

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY

HEATHEN

HIRAES

HIRAX

HOUR OF PENANCE

INSOMNIUM

KAMELOT

ORDEN OGAN

PERSEFONE

RHAPSODY OF FIRE

SATURNUS

SEVEN SPIRES

SKELETAL REMAINS

TÝR

VIO-LENCE

WIND ROSE

XANDRIA

70000 Tons Of Metal is the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise. With ten consecutive sellouts since the inaugural voyage in 2011, this extraordinary and unique floating festival now sails on board some of the largest luxury passenger vessels in the world. Featuring 60 heavy metal bands from around the globe performing across four stages, 70000 Tons Of Metal is home to the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas.

Guests can enjoy the heavy metal festival experience of a lifetime with all the benefits that a cruise has to offer: complimentary fine dining, bars that never close, 24-hour room service, as well as the ship's many amenities. All 60 bands on board play twice — and there are four concert locations on board: A concert hall, the Royal Theater, stands tall with five levels. The Star Lounge offers a more personal and local club-like ambiance. Discover the arena-like vibes at Studio B, the third indoor stage available. Lastly, yet undoubtedly the most remarkable, is the pool deck stage: the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas. This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.

This four-day heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3,000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to more than 120 live performances (all bands play twice),every ticket also includes meet-and-greets with each band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, world live premieres and exclusive listening sessions of unreleased material. Guests also have full access to the "Jamming In International Waters All Star Jam" — a one-of-a-kind jam session featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite band members on an "artist-escorted shore excursion", another 70000 Tons Of Metal exclusive.

For more details about 70000 Tons Of Metal 2026, including FAQs, vessel amenities and contact information, please visit 70000tons.com.