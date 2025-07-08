Founding MONSTER MAGNET Drummer TIM CRONIN Dies After Battle With ALS

Tim Cronin, founding member of stoner rock pioneers MONSTER MAGNET, has died at the age of 63.

Bob Pantella of MONSTER MAGNET and THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX confirmed Tim's passing, writing in a social media post: "Words cannot express how great this guy was… You had to know him. Rest in peace Tim."

It was announced in March that Tim had been diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis),a progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventual respiratory system failure. A GoFundMecampaign had been launched to help pay for the New Jersey native's care, and it raised over $100,000.

Cronin helped shape MONSTER MAGNET's early sound with contributions on vocals, bass, and drums after the band's formation in 1989. Outside the studio, Cronin had spent over three decades at the helm of Jack's Music Shoppe, a beloved independent record store in Red Bank, New Jersey.

In recent years, MONSTER MAGNET had gone through a number of lineup changes, leaving Dave Wyndorf (vocals and guitar) as the only constant member.

MONSTER MAGNET has released eleven studio albums to date, including the band's latest, a covers album titled "A Better Dystopia", which came out in 2021. They are best known for their 1990s hits "Negasonic Teenage Warhead" and "Space Lord".

MONSTER MAGNET has been credited for developing and popularizing the stoner rock genre, along with MASTERS OF REALITY, KYUSS, FU MANCHU and SLEEP.

