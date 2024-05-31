A DAY TO REMEMBER Releases New Single 'Feedback'

A DAY TO REMEMBER has shared a brand-new single, "Feedback", which is available today on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a Jeb Hardwick-directed official music video that features producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marks the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is currently gearing up to embark on "The Least Anticipated Album Tour", which will see them headlining arenas and amphitheaters across North America this summer. Kicking off June 6 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota, the coast-to-coast run will mark A DAY TO REMEMBER's first headline shows in the U.S. in over a year and with stops at New Jersey's Prudential Center, California's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre along the way. The tour will feature special guests THE STORY SO FAR and FOUR YEAR STRONG with MILITARIE GUN, PAIN OF TRUTH and SCOWL appearing on select dates.

Furthermore, A DAY TO REMEMBER is set for a series of U.S. festival appearances this year, including performances at Four Chord Music Festival (June 22) and When We Were Young (October 19 and October 20).

A DAY TO REMEMBER released its latest studio album, "You're Welcome", in 2021. Largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-track collection represented another major step forward for the acclaimed group. Highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment", "Mindreader" and the No. 1 Active Rock single "Everything We Need", A DAY TO REMEMBER incited critical praise with "You're Welcome". Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound declared, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A DAY TO REMEMBER "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."

In 2022 the band returned with the standalone single "Miracle", accompanied by an emotionally charged music video. The band also reignited their "You're Welcome" track "Re-Entry" with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of BLINK-182.

Since their formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative charts, with 2016's "Bad Vibrations" bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals),and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine