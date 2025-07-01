A DAY TO REMEMBER Releases Riotous New Video For Top 20 Radio Hit 'All My Friends'

Following the runaway success of their surprise physical-first album "Big Ole Album Vol. 1", A DAY TO REMEMBER are back with a brand new music video for their current, Top 20 radio single "All My Friends". Perfectly encapsulating the energy of the song, the new clip is an unfiltered, shot-shooting celebration of chaos and camaraderie featuring WWE superstar Seth Rollins and his flame thrower. Sound crazy? It is. Watch the raucous new video below.

The "All My Friends" video drops viewers into the middle of a rowdy dive bar night with A DAY TO REMEMBER and their friends — including Seth Rollins and Cody Quistad of WAGE WAR. Complete with crowd surfing, shots flying and a signature world-conquering, sing-along chorus made for losing your voice to, it's reckless, it's fun and is perfectly representative of the kind of debauchery the song's energy deserves.

Now riding high off a hugely successful European run of headline shows and stellar festival performances, A DAY TO REMEMBER will hit the road again this fall for a 36-date North American co-headline tour with fellow heavyweights YELLOWCARD. The "Maximum Fun Tour", produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 5 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and wraps November 22 in Corpus Christi, Texas, hitting major cities including Toronto, Camden, Dallas, San Diego, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and San Diego. Support will rotate across the run, with THE WONDER YEARS, STATE CHAMPS, DINOSAUR PILE-UP and BOUNDARIES all joining on select dates.

A DAY TO REMEMBER's "Big Ole Album Vol. 1", which arrived earlier this year via an unorthodox physical-first release strategy, landed Top 10 on the Billboard charts before it ever hit streaming. The album features mega-hits "Miracle" (initially released as a stand-alone single in 2022),"Feedback", "Make It Make Sense" and current single "All My Friends". The project has been widely praised by fans and media alike, with Kerrang! calling it "a powerful, razor-sharp reminder of why ADTR still dominate," while Rock Sound hailed the record as "a confident, explosive statement from a band whose creative well is nowhere near dry."

The "Maximum Fun Tour" marks A DAY TO REMEMBER's first major North American run since the album's release and is guaranteed to be an all-out party, the likes of which only A DAY TO REMEMBER can bring. Don't miss the opportunity to catch the band firing on all party cannons as they bring their new album, and the brand new video for "All My Friends" to life in the live arena this fall.

Formed in Florida in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER has spent over two decades defining and redefining the blueprint for modern heavy music. With nearly two billion global streams, multiple gold and platinum singles, and a fiercely loyal global fanbase, they've built a legacy on unpredictability, energy, and unshakable connection. Their latest release, "Big Ole Album Vol. 1", debuted to critical acclaim and commercial success — and marks a bold new era for the band.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine