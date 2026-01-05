Napalm

01. Silent Divide

02. Rue The Day

03. Power Down

04. Trust In Me

05. Disregarded

06. Tested And Able

07. What Lies Within

08. Hang By A Thread

09. Scales Are Falling

10. Playing Aces

11. What Are You Waiting For

12. Slave To Master

On their new self-titled album, ALTER BRIDGE prove their talent for creating something that goes beyond just music. The band, whose lineup includes members of CREED — guitarist Mark Tremonti, bass player Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips — along with powerhouse vocalist Myles Kennedy, aren't just playing hard rock music: ALTER BRIDGE create a moment and a feeling with their music. On this new album, Tremonti's chugging riffs and Kennedy's soaring tenor tugs at your heartstrings and sucks you in, whether they're playing a heavy, hard rock number or ballad.

From "Silent Divide"'s opening glistens to the epic, closing sounds of "Slave to Master", this album takes you on an emotional journey, headbanging along the away. "Silent Divide" kicks the set off with raging riffs, party-happy rhythms and Kennedy's powerful vocal, which cuts through the heavy guitars like a sharpened knife. It's a rager but, in true ALTER BRIDGE fashion, also has a lot of melody.

Much of the album is jam-packed with mid-tempo rockers, which keeps in line with ALTER BRIDGE's trademark sound. "Rue the Day", "Power Down", "Disregarded" and "What Lies Within" are mid-tempo hard rock songs with strong hooks and waves of guitars and drums. Elsewhere, "Trust in Me" and "Scales Are Falling" are slightly more mellow but still bring that ALTER BRIDGE edge.

Kennedy has one of the most popular voices in rock for his generation, and while he shines on the heavy material, his voice really takes the spotlight in ballads. That's certainly the case here, but there's really only one ballad on this release, the country tinged "Hang By A Thread", which brings a slight drawl and showcases Kennedy's lush vocals. It's such a strong track, it would have been nice to have a couple more ballads on the album.

ALTER BRIDGE have always worn their hearts on their musical sleeve, and they do that on their eighth studio album, which shines with hard rock energy and pure soul. More than 20 years in, ALTER BRIDGE keep showing they're here to stay.