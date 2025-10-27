A PERFECT CIRCLE Announces First European Tour In Seven Years

A PERFECT CIRCLE will return to Europe next summer with the Maynard James Keenan- and Billy Howerdel-led band performing its first live shows on the continent since 2018.

News of the headlining dates, which include back-to-back outings at London's O2 Academy Brixton and a performance at Berlin's Zitadelle, follow several festival announcements featuring the band, including Copenhell, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and Nova Rock.

"To our European friends," Billy Howerdel says. "We miss you. It's been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution."

Tickets for all headlining performances are on sale this Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale begins October 29 at 10 a.m. local time (Code: ELEPHANT). The performance at Stockholm's Gröna Lund is part of a season subscription series.

A PERFECT CIRCLE 2026 tour dates:

June 03 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 04 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 06 - Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 07 - Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 09 - München, DE @ Zenith

June 10 - Warszawa, PL @ Torwar

June 12 - Wien, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

June 13 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Summer Festival

June 15 - Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

June 16 - Zagreb, HR @ SRC Šalata

June 18 - Zürich, CH @ Halle622

June 21 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Hall

June 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

June 26 - København, DK @ Copenhell

June 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

July 01 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

July 02 - Praha, CZ @ Forum Karlín

July 04 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Formed in 1999 by Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan, A PERFECT CIRCLE has released four albums while holding the distinction of having the highest-charting debut rock album at the time, "Mer De Noms" (2000),which recently marked its 25th anniversary. The collection, which boasted ever popular singles "Judith" and "3 Libras", set a significant milestone for alternative and hard rock. Over their 25-plus-year career, they have released three additional albums, "Thirteenth Step" (2003),"eMOTIVe" (2004) and "Eat The Elephant" (2018),the latter of which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Rock Albums chart.

A PERFECT CIRCLE has headlined festivals worldwide, sold out prestigious venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and performed on a variety of late night television programs, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Tonight Show".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn