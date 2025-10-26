DARK ANGEL's GENE HOGLAN On 'Extinction Level Event': 'A Number Of Folks Are Telling Me' That It's A Great Album

In a new interview with Tom Robbins of And Now The Band, drummer Gene Hoglan of California thrash metal pioneers DARK ANGEL once again spoke about why he and his bandmates chose to keep their first new album in 34 years, "Extinction Level Event", off streaming services like Spotify. Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember back in the day, with the hair metal bands, the cock rock bands, whatever, spending a quarter of a million, three hundred and fifty thousand dollars on a music video, that was par for the course. Hopefully your music video got picked up by your MTV. That's nothing I was ever into, but maybe you got picked up by MTV and then that cost of that was well worth it. But the band doesn't see dime one until all those things are taken care of, back to the record label. And when you're recouping pennies on an album, it's an endless cycle. And so the Spotifys and Apple Musics and all that of this world, they know they've got bands by the the short hairs because there are no other alternatives until the bands say, 'Hey, you know what? We have our own imprint. We have our own .com. We're gonna put our music on our .com, and the fans, it's there for the fans.' If you're somebody who is not a fan of the band, you don't care. I get that; that's fine. But for those who are fans that are, like, 'Okay, well, this is how I can keep my band, my band. And this band has turned their business over to where I have access to what I want from this band and I wanna support this band, I'm gonna get behind this band.' Then we, DARK ANGEL, with ReversedRecords.com, that is a way to get the one-on-one going from us right to our fans. And anybody who has a comment about it, any trolls or haters, it doesn't bother me. It doesn't affect me. It's never gonna make me change my mode of thought on things."

Gene continued: "25 years ago, when the spotlight was put on streaming and all these folks learned, by some of the things that were coming out in the press about… We all know who spoke up against streaming," referencing METALLICA's Lars Ulrich and Napster, "that's when that happened. And a lot of us who were in the underground, but we were just starting to kind of eke out a living. A lot of us were kind of, like, 'Brother, yes, that probably affects fans like you to a large degree, but for the most part, people don't even know about this. And now you're taking this big giant spotlight and putting it right on this.' And everybody's, like, 'Wait a minute, I can get music for free. And I've been a chump all these years, buying CDs for that one song and nine songs suck. But I got that. Now I can just go get that one song online.' It was, like, 'Brother, God, you're gonna ruin it for all of us.' And that's kind of where that started."

After Robbins noted that a lot of artists now look back and feel that Ulrich was "right" in his early criticism of Napster, Hoglan said: "Well, he was always right. And you knew he was right. But, however, it was just, like, 'Man, there's a lot of people that don't know about it right now that aren't going to even know about it for another six or seven years.' But all the people that have streamed music and whatever you wanna call it, stolen music, whatever it is, you might spend your — whatever Spotify costs, 20 bucks a month or 10 bucks a month or whatever, you can put that directly towards your band. If a million bands banded together and said, 'You know what? We are just gonna make it so this is how you get our music just by through the band directly,' you're gonna get the music the way the band intends you to hear it, because that is one thing that DARK ANGEL offers, is we are offering the high-quality stuff, the Waveforms [WAV], the lossless, all that stuff, how you wanna hear your music. And, of course, we have all the vinyl packages and the CD packages as well together. And you're gonna hear it the way the band wants you to hear it. And that's one thing that everybody's always said — MP3s are terrible. That's why so many cats are still into vinyl, because they're, like, 'I can't stand MP3s.' And the ease of listening to music, I totally understand. You wanna check out what a band sounds like? Okay. You go to Spotify and check it out. 'Okay, I heard that band. I know what they sound like now. I've seen their name around for a while. Now I know what SLEEP TOKEN sounds like,' or a cool band like MIDNIGHT or whoever. You go check 'em out wherever and hear them. Or YouTube is another thing — that's why we have placed our stuff on YouTube, just so people can hear it. Because that is one thing that I've been saying from months is, like, whether you buy our record or like it or don't like it, I just want people to be able to hear it. And so at least we have some viable avenues with which you can check out 'Extinction Level Event'."

Hoglan went on to say that he is "proud" of "Extinction Level Event". "I've gotten a number of folks that are telling me that [it's a great album], and I appreciate that, 'cause we put a lot of effort into this," he explained. "And that's all I want people to do, is just know that it's out, be able to check it out, listen for yourself. You decide. I think it's a strong record. I love it, but I'm not gonna tell anybody else, 'You have to love this record. It's our best album.' That's not for me to say. That's for anybody else to go, 'Hey, this is what I feel about that new DARK ANGEL record' — good, bad, whatever. I leave the judgment up to everybody else. Totally."

"Extinction Level Event" was made available digitally on September 5 via Reversed Records.

This past June, DARK ANGEL released "Circular Firing Squad", the second single from "Extinction Level Event". The LP's first single, the "Extinction Level Event" title track, was written by DARK ANGEL guitarist Jim Durkin a decade ago, long before he suffered from severe liver disease, and, to the surprise of everyone, passed away in 2023. It was recorded and mixed at the Armoury Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, executive produced by DARK ANGEL drummer Gene Hoglan, produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser.

Durkin died on March 8, 2023 at the age of 58. An original member of DARK ANGEL, Durkin played on the band's first three albums — 1985's "We Have Arrived", "Darkness Descends" and 1989's "Leave Scars" — before departing the group in 1989. He was part of DARK ANGEL's lineup when the band reformed in 2013, and had been playing with them, on and off, ever since.

Prior to his death, Durkin had been sitting out some of DARK ANGEL's gigs. He was replaced at the shows by Hoglan's wife Laura Christine, who has since joined DARK ANGEL as a permanent member.

The "Extinction Level Event" artwork and layout was designed by Cain Gillis, with concepts by Hoglan.

"Musically, lyrically, and vocally, I'm so stoked about this album," Hoglan previously said. "I'm really excited about DARK ANGEL right now, and everyone who's heard the new album is losing their minds. Every time I'd finish a song and send it over to the guys, everybody was, 'Gene, this is my favorite song!' 'No, this is my favorite song!!' 'Dude, this is totally my favorite song!!!' That's never a bad sign."

Hoglan and Christine wrote everything except for the title track on "Extinction Level Event". Other songs appearing on the effort include "Atavistic", which is described as "a full-on three-minute thrash metal barrage", "Woke Up To Blood", the title of which stemmed from a dog attack, and "Terror Construct", which Gene wrote about the way the media and corporations team up to spread fear among the masses so they can continue to fill their pockets.

The seeds of "Extinction Level Event" were planted in late 2013 between the time when TESTAMENT stopped touring to work on their new record and Hoglan was scheduled to work on his next major project. After the first batch of writing sessions for "Extinction Level Event", Hoglan had to put writing for DARK ANGEL on hold until late 2022. With other obligations behind him, Gene laser-focused on DARK ANGEL, listening back to the jams he and Durkin made earlier, and writing more than 10 new songs over the next three months. With a full album of pummeling new songs, Hoglan flew to Vancouver to track the album at the Armory. There, he and his bandmates worked with Rob Shallcross and Mike Fraser, and over a few sessions, DARK ANGEL had recorded everything but the vocals.

Having passed away two years ago, Durkin's sudden death is still traumatic for DARK ANGEL and especially Hoglan. At the same time, he takes bittersweet pride in knowing that Jim's playing and performances live on through him and DARK ANGEL, not only when the band plays his old riffs, but also in the continued influence Durkin has on the band's new songs.

"One of the last things I told him was, 'Jim, dude, you're my original guitar hero," Hoglan recalled. "'My entire guitar style is based on your style because you are who I really learned how to play guitar from.' So, my guitar approach with DARK ANGEL is Jim Durkin's approach. When I write for the band, I'm thinking, 'What would Jim do here?' That's why his presence is massively all over this new record. Every single song. I wanted to make it to where people are like, 'Yeah, Jim wrote that riff. Oh, there's another Jim riff' because Jim wrote all the best riffs in the band, forever."

DARK ANGEL released two albums with Don Doty on vocals — the aforementioned "We Have Arrived" and "Darkness Descends" — before he exited the group and was replaced by Ron Rinehart (after a brief stint with Jim Drabos in 1987). The band issued two more studio LPs — "Leave Scars" and "Time Does Not Heal" — before calling it quits in 1992. DARK ANGEL reunited in 2013 and slowly started playing sporadic shows and eventually also began working on new material.