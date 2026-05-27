A PERFECT CIRCLE Releases New Single 'Starless'

A PERFECT CIRCLE has returned with "Starless", a new single from Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan that signals a new dawn for the band, arriving days before they launch their first European tour in eight years.

"Absolutely chuffed to debut this new track on stage in the U.K.," Keenan shares. "Of course I'm excited to release the recordings but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live."

Unmistakably A PERFECT CIRCLE, "Starless" moves between muscular, guitar-driven intensity and delicate, intricate passages, with the precision that has long defined the band's work.

Recorded at Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, California, "Starless" was written earlier this year, produced by Howerdel and mixed by Matty Green (U2, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, TV ON THE RADIO) and features longtime collaborator Josh Freese on drums.

"Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years," Howerdel says. "But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along."

A limited-edition "Starless" seven-inch single is also available now via Revolver. Featuring a custom etching of the band's famous crescent logo on the B-side and a custom seven-inch adapter, the vinyl release arrives on two variants: silver/black, and white with sea blue and black splatter.

Tickets for all shows except Japan are available now via APerfectCircle.com. Japanese tickets are available June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. PUSCIFER appears on dates from November 25 to December 19. Jehnny Beth, Reclus.É and A.A. Williams open on various dates throughout Europe.

A PERFECT CIRCLE tour dates:

June 03 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT ^&

June 04 - London, UK@ O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT ^&

June 06 - Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 07 - Nürburg, DE @Rock Am Ring

June 09 - München, DE @ Zenith ^

June 10 - Warszawa, PL @ Torwar ^

June 12 - Wien, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

June 13 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Summer Festival ^#

June 15 - Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park ^

June 16 - Zagreb, HR @ SRC Šalata #

June 18 - Zürich, CH @ Halle622 ^

June 20 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 21 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Hall ^

June 23 June Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium 013 #

June 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

June 26 - København, DK @ Copenhell

June 27 - Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

June 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

July 01 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle ^

July 02 - Praha, CZ @ Forum Karlín ^

July 04 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

July 05 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2026

July 07 - Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris ^

July 09 - Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive 2026

July 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

With PUSCIFER:

November 25 - Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano %

November 28 - Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors %

November 29 - Santiago, CL Hipodromo de Chile %

December 04 - Adelaide, AU The Drive %

December 06 - Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena %

December 08 - Brisbane, AU Riverstage %

December 10 - Sydney, AU Carriageworks %

December 11 - Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre %

December 13 - Auckland, NZ Spark Arena %

December 15 - Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity %

December 17 - Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside %

December 19 - Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena %

^ with Jehnny Beth

& with Reclus.É

# with A.A. Williams

% with PUSCIFER

Formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, A PERFECT CIRCLE quickly established itself as a powerful new voice in alternative rock with the release of "Mer De Noms" (2000),which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites "Judith", "3 Libras" and "The Hollow", the platinum-selling album remains a defining release. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from "Thirteenth Step" (2003) and "eMOTIVe" (2004),to 2018's "Eat The Elephant", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

A PERFECT CIRCLE has headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Tonight Show".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn