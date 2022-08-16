AARON LEWIS Opens Account On TRUMP's 'Truth Social': 'You Can't Sensor The Truth', STAIND Frontman Writes

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has opened an account on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative founded by former U.S. president Donald Trump and run by his allies.

The 50-year-old Lewis, an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, announced his presence on the new social media platform in a post on Instagram. He shared a picture of the Truth Social logo and he wrote in an accompanying message: "You can't sensor [sic] the truth! AFL is now active on Truth Social. Download the app today and follow @Patriot1972".

Trump launched Truth Social after his Twitter account was permanently suspended for "repeated and severe violations" of usage policy. Trump has since used the platform to post, including spreading further misinformation, such as the ongoing false claim that Joe Biden's 2020 election win was fraudulent.

Truth Social has billed itself as "America's leading free speech social platform," "America's 'Big Tent' social media platform" and "social media without discrimination." The platform's interface has been described as a copy of Twitter functionality-wise. "Tweet" and "retweet" were replaced with "Truth" and "reTruth." Users' feeds, profile pages, button shapes and menu items all resemble Twitter and the usual social media infrastructure.

Last November, Lewis claimed that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. He said he also used Z-Pak, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body.

Lewis made headlines last September when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

This past March, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

Pressed about whether Fox News is an exception to his mistrust of corporations, Aaron said: "I think that if Tucker didn't have the following he has, he'd be gone. He's pretty much anchoring the network at this point."

At his recent solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.