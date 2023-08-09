AARON LEWIS Presented With Gold Plaque For Controversial 'Am I The Only One' Single

STAIND frontman-turned-best-selling-country-artist Aaron Lewis made headlines in the summer of 2021 when "Am I The Only One" (The Valory Music Co.) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country chart. That feat, which had only been accomplished nine times since 1958, earned Lewis an RIAA-certified gold-selling single. Last week in Nashville, Lewis was presented with a plaque commemorating half a million in certified units.

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Am I The Only One" takes aim at liberals and touches on American flags burning and statues that have been removed in the country.

The track, which Lewis wrote with Ira Dean and Jeffrey Steele, was released in July 2021 and topped the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard.

Lewis sings in the song's chorus: "I'm not the only one, willin' to fight / For my love of the red and white / And the blue, burnin' on the ground / Another statue comin' down in a town near you." Lewis also criticizes Bruce Springsteen at the end of the track, singing: "Am I the only one who quits singin' along every time they play a Springsteen song."

Springsteen can best be described as Lewis's political polar opposite, having been a vocal opponent to former U.S. president Donald Trump on many occasions.

When Lewis first performed "Am I The Only One" in June 2021 for a crowd in Virginia, he described himself as a then-"49-year-old father of three" who has been "watching a very small handful of people destroy the country." Lewis then ripped President Joe Biden and blamed "every racist law that's ever been put into place" on "Democrats."

In January 2022, Lewis's solo album, "Frayed At Both Ends", debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart. Between physical sales and digital downloads, the compilation was the top selling album in America upon its release. Lewis is no stranger to chart-topping records. His "Town Line" and "Sinner" albums both debuted at No 1. on the Billboard Country Album chart.

In addition to performing on his national "American Patriot" acoustic tour, Lewis is currently on the road with STAIND in support of the band's upcoming studio album, "Confessions Of The Fallen", set for release in September. He's also currently in studio working on a new acoustic solo country album.

Photo courtesy of Aaron Lewis (via Absolute Publicity, Inc.)