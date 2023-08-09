THE STRUTS Announce 'Pretty Vicious' Album, Share 'Too Good At Raising Hell' Single

The charismatic quartet of Brit rockers known as THE STRUTS have announced their fourth studio album and first full-length release with Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. Now available for pre-order, the 11-track record, "Pretty Vicious", will be out everywhere on November 3.

The platinum-selling rock juggernauts, who have collaborated with the likes of Kesha and Tom Morello and opened for THE ROLLING STONES and FOO FIGHTERS (the latter of which dubbed them "the best opening band we've ever had"),seem to have finally hit their stride as they've harnessed the raucous nature of their live shows and transmuted it into an full-length project. Produced by THE STRUTS, alongside Julian Raymond (Freddie Mercury, CHEAP TRICK),and executive produced by Scott Borchetta, the group has managed to infuse their arena-sized energy into their most concentrated and exciting songs to date.

"This record showcases each individual member's strengths," singer Luke Spiller says of their impending album. "It's some of my favorite music, hands down, we've ever conjured up. It's the record everyone's been waiting for."

The band's swaggering lead single, "Too Good At Raising Hell", is out now on all platforms. Directed by Chris Applebaum (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus),the accompanying visual sees the band's horn-adorned lead singer cheekily contemplating the consequences of a hard-partying, rock n roll lifestyle. Packed with a driving chorus and climbing guitars, the new song is the perfect introduction to a freshly perfected sound brimming with riotous, arena-ready tracks.

Hear their new material performed live and in person this fall as THE STRUTS embark on the West Coast U.S. leg of their wildly successful "...Remember The Name" tour. Kicking off on November 6, with special guests MAC SATURN opening, tickets are on sale now with stops in Houston, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

"Pretty Vicious" track listing:

01. Too Good At Raising Hell

02. Pretty Vicious

03. I Won't Run

04. Hands On Me

05. Do What You Want

06. Rockstar

07. Remember The Name

08. Bad Decisions

09. Better Love

10. Gimmie Some Blood

11. Somebody Someday

THE STRUTS have been a live sensation since they first erupted on to the scene with their platinum-certified anthem "Could've Been Me" taking the No. 5 spot on Alternative Radio and introducing the world to their triumphant, timeless rock sound. Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, 2016's "Everybody Wants", the British rockers set out on the road, bringing their energetic tracks alive on stage with larger-than-life performances and cementing their reputation as a must-see live act. Lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies have continued to prove themselves worthy of that distinction since first coming together in Derby, England back in 2012. They've opened for the likes of THE ROLLING STONES, FOO FIGHTERS and GUNS N' ROSES, while selling out shows across the globe and leaving a trail of unbridled rock collections, including 2018's "Young & Dangerous" and 2020's "Strange Days", in their wake. Their onstage prowess and perpetual musicality have allowed them to reach the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Viral Top 50, garner more than 850 million on-demand streams, and put them in the studio collaborating with Kesha, Tom Morello, Robbie Williams, DEF LEPPARD and more. Now, THE STRUTS have taken the raucous nature of their live shows and transmuted it into an album, fusing their arena-sized energy into their most concentrated and exciting songs to date.

Photo credit: Ben Cope