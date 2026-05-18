AARON LEWIS To Release 'Patriotic' New Single, 'Give My Country Back', This Friday

Multi-platinum-selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis will release a new solo single, "Give My Country Back", on Friday, May 22 via Big Machine Label Group. The track marks the first single from Lewis's upcoming sixth studio country album.

"Give My Country Back" carries on the patriotic tradition of Lewis's country heroes — from Charlie Daniels to Hank Jr. and beyond — delivering a hard-hitting message wrapped in Lewis's unmistakable vocal grit and unapologetic honesty. With a stinging acoustic guitar riff and a full dose of red-white-and-blue swagger, he reminds all who need to hear it of the nation's unbroken spirit.

The single serves as the first look at Lewis's forthcoming studio album, which continues his journey as a songwriter and storyteller in the country genre. More information on the album — including title, track listing, and release date — will be announced soon.

Fans can stream or download "Give My Country Back" this Friday on all major digital platforms.

Lewis is currently on the road on his "2026 American Tour", featuring his band THE STATELINERS.

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum STAIND founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country album debuts "Town Line" and "Sinner", as well as Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country song debut "Am I The Only One", only the ninth time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. Lewis's latest solo album, "The Hill", is available now.

In 2024, Lewis was awarded Pandora's Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.

"The Hill" debuted at No. 175 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 8,133 equivalent units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams. It marked the lowest-charting record on the Billboard 200 of Lewis's solo career so far.

Notably, "The Hill" had 6,826 pure album sales in its first week, enough to land the LP at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, which ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.

According to Forbes, Lewis previously reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 twice as a solo artist, with his "Town Line" EP, which reached No. 7 in 2011, and with "Sinner", which peaked at No. 4 in 2016. He also landed in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 with "The Road" (No. 30 peak),"State I'm In" (No. 19) and "Frayed At Both Ends" (No. 39).

One of the songs on "The Hill" is "Made In China" — written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson — which offers the loud-and-proud declaration that some things are still made in the USA. The song features such lyrics as "I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest parts / I ain't one for driving them imported foreign cars / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets / I ain't made by Uyghur kids for pennies on the dollar / I'm made in the USA / It says so on my collar / Tried and true, red, white and blue / My roots run way too thick / yeah, I ain't made in China / 'Cause I'm American as it gets."

"The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explained Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."

The "Let's Go Fishing" lyrics find the 54-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade and a half — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize then-U.S. president Joe Biden.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

At some of his solo concerts during the Biden administration, Lewis took the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.

Photo credit: Jim Wright