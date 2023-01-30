AARON LEWIS's Controversial Single 'Am I The Only One' Certified Gold In U.S.

On January 18, STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis's controversial solo single, "Am I The Only One", was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units.

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Am I The Only One" takes aim at liberals and touches on American flags burning and statues that have been removed in the country.

"Am I The Only One", which Lewis wrote with Ira Dean and Jeffrey Steele, was released in July 2021 and topped the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard.

Lewis sings in the song's chorus: "I'm not the only one, willin' to fight / For my love of the red and white / And the blue, burnin' on the ground / Another statue comin' down in a town near you." Lewis also criticizes Bruce Springsteen at the end of the track, singing: "Am I the only one who quits singin' along every time they play a Springsteen song."

Springsteen can best be described as Lewis's political polar opposite, having been a vocal opponent to former U.S. president Donald Trump on many occasions. In August 2020, Bruce went as far as to allow the use of his song "The Rising" in a video that aired during night one of the Democratic National Convention.

At some of his recent solo concerts, Aaron has been playing a new song called "Let's Go Fishin'" whose lyrics find the 50-year-old — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize President Joe Biden.

In November 2021, Lewis claimed that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. He said he also used Z-Pak, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

Pressed about whether Fox News is an exception to his mistrust of corporations, Aaron said: "I think that if Tucker didn't have the following he has, he'd be gone. He's pretty much anchoring the network at this point."

At some of his recent solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.

During a March 2022 solo concert in Ohio, Lewis, who has frequently targeted Democratic politicians and touted his anti-COVID vaccination position, weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, urging his fans to "question everything" and loudly wondering if "we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying." Lewis also promoted discredited social media videos that purported to show actors pretending to be dead in the midst of the war and Ukrainian soldiers holding wooden guns.