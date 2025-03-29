SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY Completes First Tour As A 'Saved Christian': 'Glory To God'

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery, whose band is playing the final concert of its "In Dust We Trust" North American tour tonight (Saturday, March 29) in Springfield, Missouri, took to his social media to share a photo of several of his Christian inspirational bracelets, and he included the following message: "Last day of the tour. There's so much I could say and probably will do another post to give some more details of the journey. For now I'll say…I've never done a tour as a saved Christian.

"I am still building my relationship with Christ. I'm still a sinner, flawed and broken. BUT…..I've been able to see the world through a biblical lense. My band of brothers, our crew, the people who have come to the shows.

"It's been the most profound and spiritual tour I've done in my career. Free of resentments, free of judgement of others, less me and more them. Less self will and more of God's will.

"I've stared at these [bracelets] every day multiple times a day. Reminders when I sink into the darkness of my thoughts and fears.

"I'm so thankful to be alive today, to be faithful to my creator.

"Waiting for my family to arrive for our last show of this unbelievable tour I did not know I would be able to do but God made the way. I know he did.

"I never want to boast, or stand on a soapbox, I'm simply stating what has helped me keep moving forward in a better direction. So much respect for my band mates, crew and management. We did some good boys.

"Glory to God."

Lowery became sober nearly 18 years ago after being arrested at the Hodokvas festival in Piestany, Slovakia following what was described as a "wild drunken night" that resulted in the musician trashing his room. At the time, Lowery was on tour with KORN as the latter band's backing/session guitarist. A day following Lowery's arrest, he was released from police custody after apologizing and paying for the damages. He later released a statement explaining that he was "being a lil' rowdy and loud" in his hotel and acknowledging that he "pulled some Rock 101 stuff." He added that he was "not proud of it at all" and claimed that the entire episode was "scary enough" to where he knew he would never be doing anything like that "ever again."

When Clint celebrated the 17th year of his getting sober last October, he took to his social media to write: "Quick story….When I got sober, the first week was a blur to say the least. I entered a treatment center a few days after getting fired from my hired gun role in KORN. One of the many bottoms I hit that were sufficient enough to be willing to get sober and stay sober a day at a time. I was in a holding pattern for a few days waiting to get accepted into the treatment center and those days were foggy.

"I've always had a sobriety date of October 24th. But doing a true gut check and trying hard to remember the true date (which has always bugged me),this being an honest deal, I have to say my true sobriety date is October 27th, 2007 and God willing…I'll make it to tomorrow without a drink or drug.

"For years I've wrestled with that. Sounds like no big deal, right? Well, for me, those lil untruths are not good…at all. For me and especially for God. So only a few days different I'm even more grateful entering another year with that adjustment in the name of truth to self and a God I need to repent to.

"This year has undoubtedly been the hardest in my sobriety dealing with life on life's terms…but the true miracle is I haven't thought of taking a drink. That's a God thing…not a me thing. So before you have any atta boys I give credit to him. I post this also for the alcoholic out there trying to get sober. It can happen for you if it happened for me trust me

"I recently gave my life to Jesus Christ and that has brought me true comfort through the tough times. For me. I'm not here to tell anyone how to live their life and I was certainly one of the people who didn't like that pushed on me, I just encourage people to open their minds and hearts to him. It helped an old country dude find peace in true chaos and uncertainty."

SEVENDUST and THREE DAYS GRACE recently completed a North American tour as the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour".

SEVENDUST is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Truth Killer", which was released in July 2023 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records.

The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone", "Truth Killer" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcased the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of singer Lajon Witherspoon, guitarists Lowery and John Connolly, bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose.

Last fall, SEVENDUST celebrated the 21st anniversary of its iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour. "Seasons" is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.