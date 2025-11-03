AC/DC Announces 2026 Leg Of 'Power Up' Tour; 21 New Dates To Kick Off In February

AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, has announcing the continuation of the "Power Up" tour.

The 2026 leg of the "Power Up" tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached No. 1 in 21 countries, will see the band play 21 dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and more.

This run of the "Power Up" tour will see AC/DC performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the continents.

Tickets for the shows will be available from 10 a.m. local time on November 7, except shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia which will be available from 12 p.m. local time.

2026 "Power Up" tour dates:

Feb. 24 - São Paulo, BR - Estádio do MorumBIS

Mar. 11 - Santiago, CL - Parque Estadio Nacional

Mar. 23 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate

Apr. 7 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

Jul. 11 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Jul. 15 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

Jul. 19 - Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

Jul. 24 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Jul. 28 - Denver, CO* - Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 01 - Las Vegas, NV* - Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 05 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Aug. 09 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 13 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 31 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sep. 04 - South Bend, IN - Dame Stadium

Sep. 08 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Sep. 25 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA* - Lincoln Financial Field

* Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia on sale at 12 p.m. local time

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC performed in 13 stadiums coast to coast last spring. This run concluded on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they played some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world. Support on the trek came from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

After the North American leg of the "Power Up" tour, the Grammy-winning rock band returned to the road in Europe for 12 dates across 10 countries beginning on June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic. The tour included AC/DC's first-ever show in Estonia and a return to Scotland for the first time in a decade.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The trek was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour comes eight years after Johnson bowed out a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back In Back", which ranks as one of the top-selling LPs of all time.