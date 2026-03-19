AC/DC Guitarist STEVIE YOUNG Hospitalized In Buenos Aires

According to Reuters, AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires, ahead of the band's concerts in Argentina's capital next week.

Earlier today (Thursday, March 19),a spokesperson for AC/DC released the following statement to Reuters: "Out of an abundance of caution, [Stevie] was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing a full battery of tests. Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday."

AC/DC is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on March 23, March 27 and March 31 as part of the South American leg of the band's "Power Up" tour.

The 69-year-old Stevie Young is the nephew of AC/DC founders Malcolm and Angus Young.

Back in 2014, Angus said that Stevie was the only logical choice to replace Malcolm when the latter retired from the band that year due to the onset of dementia.

Angus told Sweden's Aftonbladet, "It was Malcolm himself [who said we should carry on]... and the logical choice to fulfill Mal's role on the project was my nephew Stevie. He had filled in for Mal in 1988 and he had done an American tour, a whole American tour, and he did it well."

Angus told The Pulse Of Radio that Stevie was a natural fit. "He just plugged into what we were doing, 'cause he's of the same age era as Malcolm and myself," he said. "He was my eldest brother's son. You know, we all grew up together. Mal played that style how he played that rhythm style. Stevie, you know, he emulated that."

Malcolm died in November 2017 at the age of 64. He had been suffering from dementia for at least three years.