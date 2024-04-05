AC/DC Shares Remastered HD Video Of 'Jailbreak' 1976 Performance In London

Legendary hard rockers AC/DC have shared a remastered HD video of a performance of their classic song "Jailbreak", filmed in 1976 in London, England.

In a social media posted, AC/DC shared the YouTube clip and wrote: "Not aired in 40 years, check out this promo clip of the band performing 'Jailbreak', shot in London in July 1976, remastered in HD!"

The footage was shot at AC/DC's first non-Australian TV performance, which took place at Wimbledon Theatre in London on July 13, 1976 as part of the "Super Pop - Rollin' Bolan" program.

The then-AC/DC lineup of Bon Scott (vocals),Angus Young (guitar),Malcolm Young (guitar),Phil Rudd (drums) and Mark Evans (bass) performed three tracks for "Super Pop - Rollin' Bolan": "Live Wire", "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" and "Jailbreak".

"Live Wire" and "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" both appeared on AC/DC's first internationally released album "High Voltage", while "Jailbreak" was included on "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".

AC/DC's lineup for the "Power Up" European tour, which will kick off in May and run through August, will consist of singer Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and the latest addition to the group's touring lineup, bassist Chris Chaney.

AC/DC's first show in seven years took place on October 7, 2023 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

In its announcement about Laug's addition to the band's Power Trip lineup, AC/DC offered no explanation for the absence of the band's longtime drummer Phil Rudd, who rejoined AC/DC for the recording of the group's comeback album, "Power Up", which came out in November 2020.

Rudd was ousted from AC/DC when he was sentenced to eight months of home detention by a New Zealand court in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill and drug possession. He was replaced on the band's "Rock Or Bust" tour by Chris Slade, who had previously served as AC/DC's drummer between 1989 and 1994, playing on the album "The Razor's Edge".

The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust", "Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".