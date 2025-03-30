TOM MORELLO: 'Some Huge Superstars' Will Be 'Surprises' At OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert

In a new interview with Australian Musician editor Greg Phillips, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello spoke about his participation at what he has called "the greatest heavy metal show ever", the upcoming "Back To The Beginning" charity event on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The concert will mark the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever performance and Ozzy Osbourne's final appearance as a solo artist. Asked how his involvement with the concert came about and where the "preparation is at" at the moment, Morello, who will serve as the "musical director" at the show, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We had a big meeting about that earlier today. It came about [because] Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] asked me to do — they surprised me one day and said, 'There's gonna be one more BLACK SABBATH show, all four original members, the last-ever Ozzy Osbourne show. We wanna have a big day of celebration and will you help curate it?' And I was, like, 'Well, that's crazy. But yes, of course.'

"Heavy metal is the music that made me love music, and BLACK SABBATH invented heavy metal, Morello explained. "And Ozzy Osbourne, by discovering the guitarist Randy Rhoads, created, through Randy Rhoads, the music that inspired me to practice eight hours a day. So I owe a great debt to Ozzy and to BLACK SABBATH. And it's an honor to be a part of it.

"Where it's at now… First of all, when we first sat down, we have a very, very simple goal, and that's to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal," Tom added. "And to that end, you've probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there's some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know it."

In a separate interview with Clare Lane of the Chicago radio station WBEZ, Morello stated about what it has been like to work in the Osbourne universe: "Heavy metal is the music that made me love music, and BLACK SABBATH is the band that invented heavy metal. So, when Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne asked me to be the musical director of what's going to be the last BLACK SABBATH show — the last Ozzy Osbourne show in the soccer stadium that's like a half-block down from where Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler, the bass player of BLACK SABBATH, grew up — I was honored to do that.

"Right now, we have, like, 14 bands. You know, it's METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES. It's, like, all the biggest bands in the history of heavy metal. The show is gonna be about 10 hours long, but it's gonna be a salute to a genre that people all around the world love. You know, it's been the music that has really made me love music. I'm interested in a lot of different kinds of music now, but I never would have been interested in any kind of music had it not been for metal."

Asked if he is going to take the stage, Morello said: "Oh, of course, I will be up there. Speaking of Northern Illinois, this may be a little bit of a spoiler alert, but Adam Jones, the guitarist of TOOL, he and I went to Libertyville High School together and played in a band. Billy Corgan, the singer of SMASHING PUMPKINS, grew up a few suburbs over. The three of us are going to play together for the first time ever at the show. So, there'll be an 847 connection."

"Back To The Beginning" sold out in less than 10 minutes last month. The concert will mark the first time that the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — have played together in 20 years.

Also set to appear at the event are METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX and MASTODON.

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN, MAMMOTH WVH),Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT),Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Sleep Token II (SLEEP TOKEN) and Papa V Perpetua (GHOST).

Ozzy — who hasn't played a full show since late 2018 — announced his last-ever performance on February 5.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.