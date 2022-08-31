AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Is 'Honored' To Be Part Of TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has commented on his participation in FOO FIGHTERS' London concert this weekend in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Saturday (September 3),the surviving members of the FOO FIGHTERS, along with a huge number of special guests, will celebrate Hawkins's memory and music at a special gig at Wembley Stadium. An additional Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will take place on September 27 at Los Angeles's Kia Forum.

In addition to Johnson, the London event will feature appearances by METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, BLINK-182's Travis Barker, Kesha, Liam Gallagher, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, THE PRETENDERS' Chrissie Hynde and many more.

Johnson has released the following statement regarding his involvement in the Hawkins tribute concert: "Okay here we go. Taylor was a lovely man, his smile was legend, his drumming intense and brilliant, and he could sing as well. When we gather to salute this man and his family, we do it as friends, we do it for him, and we do it with his band the FOO FIGHTERS, who I know will do him proud. I'm honored to be part of it."

It was recently announced that both tribute gigs will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV's YouTube channel worldwide.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".