AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Says 'There Is Talk' Of Him Filming More Episodes Of 'A Life On The Road' Rock-And-Talk Series

In a recent interview with "Rock Talk With Jacqui Neal", AC/DC singer Brian Johnson was asked if there are any plans for him to film any more episodes of his popular rock-and-talk series "Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there's talk of it. I couldn't do any more last time because I was just too bloody busy doing other stuff. But I love 'A Life On The Road', because all it was was I could get together with my buddies. And the thing is I'm not a journalist, and the first thing that happens is the artist feels relaxed straight away 'cause journalists will always try a trick question or get a headline out of you on something, and they knew I was one of them and I would never do that. So they opened up about their early days and all of that, and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

"Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road" made its Stateside debut in September 2019 via AXS TV. The network acquired the first two seasons of the program from Eagle Rock Entertainment, featuring a combined total of 12 episodes.

"Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road" found the rocker going above and abroad to catch up with a slate of fellow icons, hearing their priceless stories from their time on tour and taking viewers to the places that helped define their legendary careers. Season One kicked off as Johnson visited with Sting in New York, where the 17-time Grammy winner opened up about the early days of his career and revealed the inspiration behind his signature hit "Roxanne". Next, Johnson took an excursion to North Wales where he explored a ruined castle with rock god Robert Plant, chatting about the vocalist's love of American blues, the creation of LED ZEPPELIN, and Plant's acclaimed solo career and award-winning collaborations. Then Johnson flew to THE WHO's old stomping grounds where frontman Roger Daltrey shared the scoop on the band's wild history of wrecked hotel rooms, smashed guitars, sinking Lincolns, and Keith Moon's notorious 21st birthday. And Johnson traveled to Dublin to grab a pint with DEF LEPPARD superstar Joe Elliott at a local pub where the lads talked about the highs and lows of DEF LEPPARD's legacy, reflecting on how the band led the charge in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, were smuggled on stage in laundry baskets by Robert Plant, and won a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records for rocking three continents in one day.

The season continued as the Bay Area got "Thunderstruck" when Johnson and Lars Ulrich toured METALLICA's headquarters in San Francisco, discussing the band's meteoric rise and the thrill of playing to millions of fans on the monumental "Wherever We May Roam" tour, and swapping war stories of their experiences with fame, favorite road rituals, and the importance of the road crew. Then, in the season finale, Johnson cruised over to PINK FLOYD drummer Nick Mason's classic car collection, where the friends took a £40 million 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO for a spin as Mason reflected on the band's humble beginnings and explained the unique elements that made PINK FLOYD's groundbreaking stage shows so special.

Season Two highlights included spirited conversations with the incomparable Piano Man Billy Joel; guitar mastermind Joe Walsh (Nov. 3); country music trailblazer Dolly Parton; DIRE STRAITS co-founder Mark Knopfler; influential singer, songwriter, and musician Paul Rodgers; and FLEETWOOD MAC fan favorite Mick Fleetwood.

Brian is currently promoting his long-awaited autobiography, "The Lives Of Brian", which arrived in October — a year later than originally planned. The book was published in the U.K. by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, by publishing director Rowland White. It was published simultaneously in the U.S. by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.

Johnson joined AC/DC in 1980 after the death of previous lead singer Bon Scott.

His first album with the band, "Back In Black", went on to become the biggest-selling rock album of all time.