Nuclear Blast

01. Cross the Divide

02. Arcana

03. Darkness Dies in Light – A New Age Dawns Part VII

04. Obsidian Heart

05. Fight to Survive – The Overview Effect

06. Metanoia – A New Age Dawns Part VIII

07. T.I.M.E.

08. Apparition

09. Eye of the Storm

10. The Grand Saga of Existence – A New Age Dawns Part IX

11. Aspiral

The connoisseur's choice of symphonic metal figureheads, EPICA, have earned every bit of their current, lofty status. They were always well-equipped for the long haul, with a forward-thinking musical vision that was never bound by the genre's traditional predilections, and a sense of occasion that only the eternally blessed NIGHTWISH can match. But even the most imperious scene leaders need to change things up every now and then, and while "Aspiral" is instantly recognizable as the Dutch band's work, it does appear to usher in a new and more liberated era for them.

EPICA have always thrown everything at their studio albums, from elaborate concepts and extravagant orchestrations, through to an always-evolving, state-of-the-art heaviness that often takes casual observers by surprise. They reached an unofficial peak of pure information overload on 2021's "Omega": a fantastic record, but one that was so densely layered and pristine that it could occasionally appear a little sterile.

Whether or not "Aspiral" is a reaction to that restrictive pursuit of perfection is open to interpretation, but EPICA have undoubtedly decided to recapture the essence of a living, breathing heavy metal band on their ninth studio outing. There is no need to panic, of course, "Aspiral" still sounds huge, dramatic and detailed, and EPICA haven't turned into a primitive, raw black metal band. But while everything sounds exactly as one might expect from a supremely confident, symphonic metal band at the peak of their powers, a considerable amount of the bells, whistles and kitchen sinks that bounced around on previous albums has been swept away, replaced with gritty and powerful ensemble performances that are given the sonic space to speak for themselves. Yes, there are orchestras, and yes, there are numerous moments that sound like the maximalist climax of some mind-expanding, cosmic rock opera, but "Aspiral" is an album of vibrant and vital songs, all sung by the consistently miraculous Simone Simons, and performed with a joyous looseness by her tour-hardened comrades.

Above all, "Aspiral" sounds like it was a joy to make. "Cross The Divide" sums up EPICA's refreshed philosophy in four breathless minutes. Big riffs, lethally catchy melodies, enough pomp to sink a battleship and a chorus that takes no prisoners. This is symphonic metal at its most irresistible, and "Aspiral" is full of such delights. Both "Arcana" and recent single "T.I.M.E." tell a similar tale, wherein EPICA's songwriting becomes more incisive than before, but more deeply entrenched in heavy metal tradition too. Meanwhile, the ferocious "Eye Of The Storm" strays into melodic death metal territory with noble intent, its savagery underpinning a chorus hook of preposterous size. Befitting for a band on the cusp of significant mainstream success, EPICA are writing some truly massive tunes these days.

Of course, devoted fans would be asking for a refund pretty swiftly if "Aspiral" did not embark on a few fantastic, long-form voyages. While still maintaining that high-spirited, live feel, more epic indulgences like "Darkness Dies In Light – A New Age Dawns Part VII" and, in particular, "The Grand Saga Of Existence – A New Age Dawns Part IX" draw deeply from thrash, death and progressive metal, while still adorning everything with telling atmospheric touches and ghostly choral vocals. None of this is a radical departure, but EPICA are an immaculate blur of energy and excitement throughout. Even on the closing title track, a stupendously graceful but overblown ballad, this new, improved EPICA seem more real, more resonant, and more alive than they ever did.