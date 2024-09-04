ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Marries Violin Vixen AVA-REBEKAH RAHMAN

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann has married violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman in a "secret" ceremony.

The 64-year-old German-born musician shared the news of the nuptials in a post on his Instagram. He wrote: "I am thrilled to share the news with you: We tied the knot !! Ava and I got married in a secret Bengali tantric wedding ceremony last week !"

Ava-Rebekah shared a few wedding photos on her own Instagram and wrote in an accompanying message: "JUST MARRIED!

"So excited to finally share that Last week, the love of my life and I got married in a secret Bengali tantric ceremony.

"We couldn’t be happier!

"What did we do to celebrate? Make music and music videos of course!

"You are dearly invited to follow our journey and music on our newly launched platforms online.

@wolfandavaproject

"See you there!

"Love

"Mr Ava and Mrs Wolf !!"

In April 2022, Rahman announced via Instagram that she had been romantically involved with Hoffmann for the previous three years, calling it a "mad, crazy messy, blissful, soaring, heart-breaking heart-healing union and love".

Wolf had previously been married to Gaby Hoffmann, who had served as ACCEPT's longtime manager, designer and lyricist virtually since the band's inception.

In July 2019, it was announced that Gaby was officially retiring, with an official statement on ACCEPT's web site explaining that she was "a bit tired after many years of intense activity, and she needs some rest and time for herself. It's not a farewell," the statement added. "Her heart will still be with us, but she won't engage in professional activities anymore."

In a 2014 interview with MusicInterviewCorner, Wolf credited his then-wife with coming up with the visual imagery for ACCEPT. He explained: "Well, my wife and our manager, Gaby, has a lot of these ideas over the years; she's responsible for a lot of the lyrics and a lot of the album covers, a lot of ideas. Everything around the band, really, in one way or another way goes back to her ideas. She's really the invisible, silent force behind this band. Sometimes we're just like puppets on a string and she's guiding us from above. A mind controller."

Asked if it was an advantage being married to the band's manager, Wolf said at the time: "Of course it is. It can be a disadvantage too, because you've gotta do what she says a lot of times."

Rahman is a multi-genre musician and artist who has toured the world as a boundary-crossing classical, world, rock-metal and Indian-Arabian solo violinist. Known for her unique creativity, high level of artistry and passionate, emotional performances, she has performed in Carnegie Hall, Beijing National Arts Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall London, Rudolfinum, Westminster Abbey, Seoul National Arts Centre, Edinburgh Festival, Köln Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, Alice Tully Hall Lincoln Centre and Oslo Opera House.