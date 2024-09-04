  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Marries Violin Vixen AVA-REBEKAH RAHMAN

September 4, 2024

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann has married violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman in a "secret" ceremony.

The 64-year-old German-born musician shared the news of the nuptials in a post on his Instagram. He wrote: "I am thrilled to share the news with you: We tied the knot !! Ava and I got married in a secret Bengali tantric wedding ceremony last week !"

Ava-Rebekah shared a few wedding photos on her own Instagram and wrote in an accompanying message: "JUST MARRIED!

"So excited to finally share that Last week, the love of my life and I got married in a secret Bengali tantric ceremony.

"We couldn’t be happier!

"What did we do to celebrate? Make music and music videos of course!

"You are dearly invited to follow our journey and music on our newly launched platforms online.

@wolfandavaproject

"See you there!

"Love

"Mr Ava and Mrs Wolf !!"

In April 2022, Rahman announced via Instagram that she had been romantically involved with Hoffmann for the previous three years, calling it a "mad, crazy messy, blissful, soaring, heart-breaking heart-healing union and love".

Wolf had previously been married to Gaby Hoffmann, who had served as ACCEPT's longtime manager, designer and lyricist virtually since the band's inception.

In July 2019, it was announced that Gaby was officially retiring, with an official statement on ACCEPT's web site explaining that she was "a bit tired after many years of intense activity, and she needs some rest and time for herself. It's not a farewell," the statement added. "Her heart will still be with us, but she won't engage in professional activities anymore."

In a 2014 interview with MusicInterviewCorner, Wolf credited his then-wife with coming up with the visual imagery for ACCEPT. He explained: "Well, my wife and our manager, Gaby, has a lot of these ideas over the years; she's responsible for a lot of the lyrics and a lot of the album covers, a lot of ideas. Everything around the band, really, in one way or another way goes back to her ideas. She's really the invisible, silent force behind this band. Sometimes we're just like puppets on a string and she's guiding us from above. A mind controller."

Asked if it was an advantage being married to the band's manager, Wolf said at the time: "Of course it is. It can be a disadvantage too, because you've gotta do what she says a lot of times."

Rahman is a multi-genre musician and artist who has toured the world as a boundary-crossing classical, world, rock-metal and Indian-Arabian solo violinist. Known for her unique creativity, high level of artistry and passionate, emotional performances, she has performed in Carnegie Hall, Beijing National Arts Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall London, Rudolfinum, Westminster Abbey, Seoul National Arts Centre, Edinburgh Festival, Köln Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, Alice Tully Hall Lincoln Centre and Oslo Opera House.

Find more on Accept
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).