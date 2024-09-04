EARTHSIDE Releases Music Video For 'We Who Lament'

Cinematic rockers EARTHSIDE have released a new music video for "We Who Lament". The clip was created in Unreal Engine by director Tom Flynn, It features Canadian guest vocalist Keturah.

EARTHSIDE comments: "From the beginning, we always wanted to be able to show the force of nature that is Keturah in all of her fiery glory on 'We Who Lament', but circumstances at the time of release made it difficult to coordinate including her in a video. With the way the song has taken off for us, and become a staple of our live show, we felt the time was right to make good on this collaboration and finally create a special performance video with Keturah bringing it in full force alongside us. Tom Flynn, who has been a video collaborator with EARTHSIDE for a few years now, did an incredible job creating immersive and spellbinding worlds for the video that perfectly suit the power and majesty of the song. We hope you enjoy it."

Later this week, EARTHSIDE will hit the road for a tour that will take them across the U.S., appearing at ProgPower USA in Atlanta on September 5 and then with SOEN from September 7 to September 17, followed by a run with LEPROUS from September 18 through October 5. The tour is in support of EARTHSIDE's latest studio album, "Let the Truth Speak". Baard Kolstad from LEPROUS appears on the release, alongside cameos from TESSERACT's Daniel Tompkins and FIRE FROM THE GODS' AJ Channer. At the time of release, EARTHSIDE presented an epic video for the title track featuring Tompkins and Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.

Timed to the tour announcement, the band shared a visualizer for "Watching The Earth Sink", the instrumental centerpiece of "Let The Truth Speak" and a staple of their powerful live multimedia experience. Through the captivating visuals of Riivata and the eerie calm and thunderous climaxes of the track, the collective experience in wordless clarity tells an immediately gripping story of escapism, despair, and fevered excitement in the face of world-leveling disaster — a tale that is all too human in its reality.

Eight long years removed from their critically show-stopping entrance — "A Dream In Static" (2015) — the idealistic thinkers and feelers in EARTHSIDE found themselves in a different world entirely … or, perhaps, a world more honest and unhinged than they and many others had bargained for.

"This album almost destroyed our lives and friendships," keyboardist and co-orchestrator Frank Sacramone confides. "It's insanity, but it is beautiful."

"'A Dream In Static' was more of an *I* album," reflects guitarist and orchestrator Jamie Van Dyck. "Each of us in our own way was engaging topics of self-actualization and the fear of never quite becoming. 'Let The Truth Speak', however, turns its focus to the *We*. Within months of releasing 'A Dream In Static', the global landscape had changed to where issues of far more consequence than our own individual dreams coming true were tugging at us. We became far more consumed with the trajectory of humanity as a whole than our own legacies therein."

The video for "All We Ever Knew And Ever Loved", featuring Baard Kolstad (LEPROUS),won the award for "Best Music Video" at the United Artist International Film Festival and was selected to be screened at a number of other events which included Horrorcon UK, UAIFF, Dam Short Film Festival, Animiest, Rhode Island International Film Festival and more.

Confirmed EARTHSIDE tour dates:

Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

Sep. 07 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

Sep. 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Sep. 10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sep. 11 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Sep. 14 - Quebec, QC - Campus Charlesbourg

Sep. 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

Sep. 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Sep. 19 - Chicago, IL - Park West

Sep. 20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Sep. 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sep. 23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sep. 27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

Sep. 30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Oct. 01 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Oct. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 04 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Oct. 05 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

September 7-17 with SOEN

September 18 to October 5 with LEPROUS