ACE FREHLEY: 'I Am A Sloppy Guitar Player', But So Are JIMMY PAGE And KEITH RICHARDS

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "Shout It Out Loudcast", Ace Frehley once again admitted that he isn't the most technically proficient guitarist on earth.

"I am a sloppy guitar player," he said. "So is [LED ZEPPELIN's] Jimmy Page. So is [THE ROLLING STONES'] Keith Richards. Jimmy Page is a sloppy guitar player. So am I. Keith Richards is sloppy. Sometimes they'll have an off night and Keith is off in the ozone. I wasn't always on, but most of the time when I played with KISS, I was on. I'd save the partying for after the show."

Frehley previously discussed his "loose" playing approach in an interview with Total Guitar magazine ahead of the release of his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts".

"I'm a sloppy fucking guitar player. I'll be the first to admit that," he said. "I make mistakes, and shit happens — especially live. I play the songs how they're meant to be played. I deliver the classic KISS songs and my solo songs how you remember them."

When asked if there was one lesson he could impart to Total Guitar readers, he said: "In retrospect, I should have practiced more."

Last month, Frehley told Guitar World magazine that his particular approach on the guitar is different from that of his replacement in KISS, Tommy Thayer.

"I've never had a guitar lesson," he said. "I was born with a certain technique that many people, namely Tommy Thayer, can't duplicate."

Back in 2020, Ace told The Aquarian that he likes to record music "spontaneously. " He added: "People say, 'Ace, how do you write guitar solos?' I go, 'I empty my mind and just play.' As long as I'm in the right key, I'm in the right place. [Laughs]

When the interviewer noted that Ace can't really read music regardless of his talent, Frehley said: "Well, I think most musicians in rock groups probably don't read music. I'm sure there's several who do, but I was trained. I've never taken guitar lessons. I grew up in a family where everybody could music. I was the youngest of three children going up in the Bronx, my brother and sister and mother and father all played piano and there was music in the house all time. I sang in the church choir. My dad taught Sunday school. Everybody thinks I'm this wild and crazy guy, but my young beginnings were very normal and sedate to say the least… but once I hit puberty, things changed. [Laughs]"

"10,000 Volts" will be released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER).

Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" in November. The track's music video — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — has garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

Ace's new album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.