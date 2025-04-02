BMG

01. Muddy Water

02. White Noise

03. Black Light

04. Darkside

05. Life Unchained

06. Blindsided

07. Wraith

08. Heavy Weather

09. Outlaw

10. Beyond The Pale

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen are clearly having a fantastic time making music together. Even more so than on their first, self-titled collaborative album, the IRON MAIDEN legend and his veteran solo artist partner (and former member of POISON and MR. BIG, and a current member of all-star crew THE WINERY DOGS) are a two-man vision of laidback harmony and sublime, interpersonal chemistry on "Black Light/White Noise". Rooted in the blues, classic hard rock and gritty, muscular songwriting, SMITH/KOTZEN seem to have rejected the usual approach to making albums to which virtuoso musos tend to conform. Although this second outing is absolutely full of glorious solos and great riffs, it studiously avoids self-indulgence and for-musicians-only flash, preferring to let the songs do the talking and only letting rip on their fretboards when the time is right. If nothing else, "Black Light/White Noise" is eminently classy and inviting: an unfussy, down-to-earth collection of songs, played with passion and lightly worn technical prowess.

Both men are great vocalists, with grit and soul in abundance, but even though "Black Light/White Noise" is very much an album of songs, rather than an exercise in showmanship, it is also an absolute treasure trove for anyone that enjoys the sound of guitars being played by certified masters of the craft. The opening "Muddy Water" is a stuttering, groovy joy, with strange but satisfying riffs and a dual vocal performance that sounds both spontaneous and slick. "White Noise" is haunted by the ghosts of DEEP PURPLE and WHITESNAKE, but only superficially. As it unfolds, an almost SOUNDGARDEN-like intricacy kicks in, as bluesy, grunge-tinged riffs underpin some unapologetically old-fashioned but irresistibly sparky and vital hard rock, replete with dazzling lead work from both protagonists, and vocal histrionics that mirror the liberated abandon of all that immaculate soloing. There is a whiff of the '80s to "Black Light", a more direct cut than the duo have attempted previously, and perhaps their sharpest composition yet. It is obnoxiously catchy. In contrast, "Darkside" brings a more mellifluous feel to this partnership, with a gentle air of country rock simmering between the lines, and a poignant, earthy refrain that would have broken the radio 40 years ago. However, now the song seems like an echo of another, less complicated age, given new life through Smith and Kotzen's ecstatic collaboration. Again, both men deliver solos that complement each other and the song's loping, rootsy backdrop, and their vocals intertwine with casual grace.

At a time when supposedly old-school, heavy guitar music is often dismissed by younger media as a crusty anachronism, SMITH/KOTZEN are striking a blow for rock 'n' roll. Not every song crackles with electricity, but the majority of them are hugely likeable and executed with such gusto that it cheers the soul. "Life Unchained" and "Blindsided" are punchy hard rockers, "Heavy Weather" is a lolloping, mutant blues, and the closing "Beyond The Pale" is a wonderfully languorous, ROBIN TROWER-like, dirt-rock ballad that blossoms into a sumptuous showcase for what these two, stupidly talented men can do with an electric guitar. There may be nothing ground-breaking or particularly surprising about "Black Light/White Noise", but the sound of great musicians thriving and sharing another moment of self-created glory is hard to resist.