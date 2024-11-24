ACE FREHLEY: 'I Don't Really Consider Myself A Singer'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was a guest on a recent episode of the Fox 5 "More" show ahead of his November 2 concert at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Asked about the fact that he handles both guitar and lead vocals in his solo band, Ace said: "Yeah, but I have a lot of the guys in the band helping me as well. Everybody in the band sings at least one song. So it gives me a break, because I don't really consider myself a singer."

Earlier in the month, Ace was asked by The Archive Of B-Sox what keeps him going as a recording artist and performer after all these years. He responded: "I've been playing guitar 60 [years]. I started when I was 13. I'm 73. Professionally I've been playing for around 60.

"I really enjoy performing," he explained. "I get so much pleasure out of making people happy, and when I perform and I get a good audience response, it makes my day. Plus, for an hour and a half, I give my fans a treat to see me perform live without any backing tracks or any of that nonsense that other people I've worked in the past have used. No names [mentioned]. And I just get out there and kick ass. And I've got a great band — I've got Scot Coogan on drums, Jeremy Asbrock on lead guitar vocals and Ryan Cook on bass. And the four of us just kick ass. We do new stuff, FREHLEY'S COMET stuff and we do KISS stuff. It's a well-rounded show, and I think the fans will be pleasantly surprised."

The original KISS guitarist is continuing to tour in support of his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", which was released in February via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER).

Frehley recently revealed that his next release will be a third "Origins" volume, covering songs by artists who influenced him. He will once again work with Brown on the project, which is tentatively due in 2025.

Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, left KISS twice — in 1982 and again in 2002.

When all four original KISS members concurrently released solo records in September 1978, Ace's LP was the most successful, yielding the top 20 single "New York Groove".

In 2016, Frehley collaborated Paul Stanley on a rendition of FREE's "Fire And Water". That track appeared on Frehley's covers LP "Origins Vol. 1", released that year.