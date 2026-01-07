Nuclear Blast

01. Rising High

02. Break The Silence

03. The Art Of Being Alone (feat. LORD OF THE LOST)

04. Let There Be Rain (feat. THE MYSTERY OF THE BULGARIAN VOICES)

05. Ravens

06. The Flood

07. Can You Hear Me (feat. Asami from LOVEBITES)

08. (La Vie Est Un) Cinéma

09. Hologram

10. Weltschmerz

There are few things more satisfying than witnessing a great band exceed all expectations. BEYOND THE BLACK were always a class act. Their 2015 debut, "Songs of Love and Death", may have only caused ripples in the symphonic metal continuum, but the quality of the songs, and the obvious charisma of singer Jennifer Haben, were unquestionable. Since then, the Germans have grown steadily and purposefully, releasing a series of widely praised albums that have upheld the noble principles demonstrated by their earliest works. In particular, both "Hørizøns" (2020) and "Beyond The Black" (2023) proved beyond a doubt that Haben and her henchmen have the talent and momentum needed to become very big indeed, and "Break The Silence" is a hugely important next step as a result. Not entirely surprisingly they have smashed it out of the park.

To some extent, BEYOND THE BLACK do not fit the sonic or textural template of a symphonic metal band in the first place. Firmly rooted in melodic heavy metal and open to all manner of elegant deviations, they have always been focused on crafting razor sharp and hugely memorable songs that transcend the usual cliches of overblown pomp, orchestral fervor and fantasy lyrics. "Break The Silence" maintains that winning streak with ease, with ten new, shiny and pristine songs that strike the perfect balance between atmospheric subtlety and outright bombast. Haben's voice grows more impressive by the year: warm, versatile and vivacious, it leads from the front and brings irrepressible joy and heartfelt sincerity to every melody. The production is fabulous and loaded with neat electronic embellishments, and yet the overwhelming effect is to make the guitars heavier, the hooks sharper, and the immediacy of these laudably succinct tunes entirely inarguable. An occasional passing resemblance to both AMARANTHE and latter-day WITHIN TEMPTATION aside, BEYOND THE BLACK have established such a strong identity that "Break The Silence" is more lap of honor than hopeful show of strength. A handful of high-profile guest cameos only strengthen the idea that this is where the cutting edge of modern, melodic metal is being ruthlessly harnessed.

And what songs they are. Recent singles "Rising High" and "Break The Silence" are unstoppable anthems with an inspirational, uplifting undertow. "The Art Of Being Alone" pairs Haben with LORD OF THE LOST's Chris Harms, to simmering, melancholy effect. The exquisite, ethereal MYSTERY OF THE BULGARIAN VOICES turn "Let There Be Rain" into a spellbinding plea for renewal and resurgent humanity. Haben joins forces with LOVEBITES frontwoman Asami for the lethally catchy and gently gothic "Can You Hear Me", smoldering magnificently on closing ballad "Weltschmerz", with its shrewd combination of ultra-modern sound design and blissfully old-school songwriting. Meanwhile, it would be a little reductive to describe the likes of "Raven", "The Flood" and "Hologram" as slow burners, but these are all songs that will creep up on you, not long after the glittering delights on show elsewhere have cast their bewitching spells. Absolutely killer and bereft of filler, "Break The Silence" is another near-flawless effort from a band that has the wind in its sails and bigger and better things etched into their future.