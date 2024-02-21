ACE FREHLEY On Response To '10,000 Volts' Single: 'I Don't Understand What's Happening, But Something's Happening'

In a new interview with FOX17 Rock & Review, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked about the overwhelmingly positive response to the first single from his upcoming "10,000 Volts" album, especially in light of the fact that the track was released just days before KISS's final shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I was thinking the other day what Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons] must be thinking. Maybe they thought it was some master plan that as soon as they did their last concert at Madison Square Garden… It just worked out that I got the album done a couple of weeks before they did their last show and the record company rushed to get the first single out as soon as possible."

Regarding the reaction from the fans to the "10,000 Volts" title track, Ace said: "It just went through the roof. I couldn't believe the amount of hits it had on YouTube, over a million Spotify.

"They hired a social media guy to help me promote myself on social media," he explained. "I never knew what TikTok was. My fiancée's stepkids use it all the time; it's more of a young person's format. But since we put that up — it hasn't been more than four weeks — I got over a million views.

"I don't understand what's happening, but something's happening."

The 11-track "10,000 Volts" LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER) and will be released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music).

Earlier this month, Ace released the music video for the song "Walkin' On The Moon" from "10,000 Volts". The clip was filmed last month with Wreck'd Productions at the company's studio in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The entertaining visualizer was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging.

Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" on November 28. The track's music video — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — has garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

Ace's next all-original album will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.