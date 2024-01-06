  • facebook
ACE FREHLEY Wants To 'Get Closer To God' And 'Practice The Guitar More' In 2024

January 6, 2024

Ace Frehley says that he wants to "get closer to God" and "practice the guitar more" in 2024.

Like many other people, the original KISS guitarist has opted to ditch the traditional New Year's resolutions and share a list of what he wants to embrace or leave behind in the upcoming year and call it the "ins and outs" list.

Frehley's list, which he shared earlier today (Saturday, January 6) on social media, details the behaviors, actions, and objects he plans to take with him for the New Year and things he would rather stay in 2023.
Among Ace's "ins" for 2024 are to "get closer to God", "practice more self-care, "be more self-disciplined and practice the guitar more", "spend more time with family and friends" and "focus on the positive". As for what he would like to ditch this year, Frehley listed "negative self talk", "clutter", "uhealthy food choices", "toxic people" and "allowing bad news" to affect him.

Asked in a 2009 interview with Stop Smiling how religious or spiritual he is, Ace said: "I was brought up a Lutheran. My dad taught Sunday school and I used to go to church every Sunday. But just like everybody else, once you hit puberty, you stop showing up for Sunday school. [Laughs] But I still have a faith in God and it's got me through some tough times."

Ace will release his new solo album, "10,000 Volts", on February 23, 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The official music video for the LP's title track — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — was released in late November.

Ace's next all-original album will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, left KISS twice — in 1982 and again in 2002.

When all four original KISS members concurrently released solo records in September 1978, Ace's LP was the most successful, yielding the top 20 single "New York Groove".

In 2016, Frehley collaborated with KISS frontman Paul Stanley on a rendition of FREE's "Fire And Water". That track appeared on Frehley's covers LP "Origins Vol. 1", released that year.

Photo credit: Jayme Thornton

