ACID REIGN To Release New Album, 'Daze Of The Week', In May

U.K. thrash metal veterans ACID REIGN will release a new album, "Daze Of The Week", on May 15. The LP will mark the band's first release since 2019's "The Age Of Entitlement".

Formed in 1985, ACID REIGN is one of the "Big Four" of U.K. thrash metal, along with ONSLAUGHT, SABBAT and XENTRIX.

"The Age Of Entitlement", ACID REIGN's first full-length album in 29 years, came out in September 2019 via Dissonance Productions. The cover artwork for the disc was created by renowned artist Mark Wilkinson, who had previously worked with IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and MARILLION.

In 1991, ACID REIGN left an ailing U.K. thrash scene with a final show at the London Marquee. They toured with the likes of NUCLEAR ASSAULT, DARK ANGEL, EXODUS, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, DEATH ANGEL and CANDLEMASS. During this time, they put out two full-length albums, namely "The Fear" and "Obnoxious", following on from their mini album debut in 1988, "Moshkinstein". A final compilation, "The Worst Of Acid Reign", was released and their brief but highly productive career came to an end.

Since returning from a 24-year absence, the band has hit the road both at home and throughout Europe for numerous tours and festival appearances. During this time, they have earned themselves a fearsome live reputation famous for its high energy, mass stage diving and violent pits. Reeling off old school classics from their back catalogue, they have become a must-see act.