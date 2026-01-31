MINISTRY's AL JOURGENSEN Featured In Trailer For 'Jesus Cop'

Metal and horror collide in "Jesus Cop", the nearly complete grindhouse horror-comedy feature starring Al Jourgensen (MINISTRY) and Bill Manspeaker (GREEN JELLÖ). With a practical-effects-forward approach and a soundtrack by Grammy-nominated GREEN JELLÖ, the film promises a high-octane, irreverent ride for fans of extreme cult cinema.

Set in a violent, absurd world of immortality, serial killers, and terminally ill thrill-seekers, "Jesus Cop" blends gore, comedy, and punk-metal sensibilities into a unique cinematic experience. Jourgensen brings his signature intensity to the role of Kane, while Manspeaker delivers chaotic energy as the Pope — adding to the film's irreverent, anarchic tone.

The film is 90% shot and edited, with one remaining scene and post-production finishing underway. Completion funds (~$30k CAD) are being sought to finalize the feature, offering executive producer credit, backend participation, or negotiated compensation.

The synopsis reads: "A man learns that his immortality comes with severe mental consequences. He is led reluctantly on the trail of a pair of hitmen-turned-serial killers on a suicide pact murder spree. Assisting in the recovery of his lost memory is Mary, a terminally ill thrill-seeking teenage girl."

Director/writer Rob Gabriele comments: "Jesus can touch your heart… or draw your blood. The film tackles serious subjects like trauma, suicide and isolation while the audience is kept at the edge of their seat, maybe laughing, possibly vomiting once or twice."