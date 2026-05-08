ADAM LAMBERT Announces Sixth Studio Album 'Adam', Shares 'Eat U Alive' Single

Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert is set to release his sixth full-length studio album, "Adam", on Friday, July 10 via his own label, distributed via The Orchard. Featuring artwork by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight and executive produced by Pete Nappi (Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, JONAS BROTHERS, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams),the self-titled album features 12 diverse new songs and marks a fully realized exploration into all facets of Lambert's humanity and otherworldly artistry.

Largely inspired by the 1990s alternative and electronica, "Adam" expertly blends multiple genres to create something timeless. The first taste of the album arrives today with the release of "Eat U Alive", introducing listeners to the dark industrial texture that will come to define much of the album. Featuring an infectious, high-energy chorus and dripping with insatiable primal desire, the new track shines a spotlight on Lambert's powerhouse vocal abilities and is available to stream now.

"'Eat U Alive' is the perfect primer into my next musical chapter," says Lambert. "I wanted to create songs that fit into a world reminiscent of the music that made a formative impact on me in the '90s and early 00's. NINE INCH NAILS, Björk, Prince, MUSE, GOLDFRAPP, DAFT PUNK, George Michael, MASSIVE ATTACK and THE CRYSTAL METHOD are just a few who inspired the sound. The album explores both the light and shade of life and the razor's edge that separates a positive experience from a negative one. I hope these songs connect with anyone who has been through the confusing but necessary process of self-acceptance. There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strengths. Accepting the bad and the good all together. Revolutionary for someone who always thought of himself as a perfectionist and Idealist."

Today's release marks the first original music from Lambert since his critically acclaimed Broadway debut in 2024 starring as Emcee in the Tony Award-winning production of "Cabaret" at the Kit Kat Club for which The New York Times praised his "theatrical chops" and Variety called it a role he was "born to play." Due to fan demand, he released "I Don't Care Much" as a single in collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber, which he debuted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". He followed up that acclaimed role with "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2025 where he starred as Judas alongside Cynthia Erivo as Jesus. The three-night run of shows received rave reviews with TheWrap touting it as "the theater world's hottest ticket." Variety also praised the "smashing" three-night run of shows saying, "If Lambert and Erivo could both be signed up for Broadway, this show would surely run for as many months, years or millennia as they were willing to commit to it."

In addition to the arts, activism and advocacy are key pillars for Lambert. Continuing his support for the LGBTQ+ community, he founded the non-profit organization Feel Something Foundation in 2020, supporting LGBTQ+ human rights. He also serves as an ambassador for Global Citizen, an advocacy platform dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty and will be speaking Thursday, May 14 at the "Global Citizen NOW: New York" impact summit.

Lambert is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and LGBTQ+ trailblazer who rose to global fame on "American Idol" in 2009. He has since built an international career defined by powerhouse vocals and bold artistry, earning multiple Top 10 albums including "For Your Entertainment", "Trespassing" and "The Original High", along with hit singles like "Whatya Want From Me" and "Ghost Town". His album "Trespassing" made history as the first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by an openly gay male artist, and beyond his solo work, Lambert has captivated audiences worldwide as the frontman for QUEEN, performing sold-out stadium shows across the globe.

His creative reach spans film, television, and stage, with standout roles in "Glee" and his acclaimed Broadway debut as the Emcee in "Cabaret". In 2025, he starred as Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo, earning rave reviews. A passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, he founded the Feel Something Foundation to support global human rights initiatives. Constantly evolving, Lambert continues to push artistic boundaries as he prepares to release his highly anticipated sixth studio album, "Adam".

"Eat U Alive" was written by Adam Lambert, David Pramik, Alna Hofmeyr, Jordan Brasko Gable, Peter Nappi and Brasko. Produced by Pramik and Nappi, it features Pramik on acoustic guitar, synthesizer, percussion, and electronic drums, Nappi on synthesizer, percussion, and electronic drums, and Hofmeyr on background vocals.

Earlier this year, Lambert told NME that he was working on new solo material, saying that he had been working on his "own project for the past year and a half".

"There is definitely new music on the horizon," he said at the time. "I can't give too many details yet about what that is, but it's a whole new situation, so I'm excited to unveil that soon," he added, with plans to release it at some point "in 2026".