ADRIAN VANDENBERG To Celebrate 50 Years As A Musician In 2027 With Special Concert, Documentary, New Album And Biography

Dutch guitarist Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE) will celebrate his fiftieth anniversary as a musician in 2027. Among the projects in the works to mark the occasion are a documentary, a new album and a biography. There will also be a special concert in April 2027.

On June 16, Adrian took to his social media to write: "Guys! I'm gonna tell you a public secret: 2027 is gonna be a super exciting year! As crazy as it sounds and feels; I'll have my 50 year anniversary as a rock musician, believe it or not.. ( I barely do, to be honest). It'll be 50 year ago that I formed my first semi-pro heavy bluesrock band TEASER, landed a record deal right away, recorded an album and in 1977 the first single got released. European tours and shows followed. The start of an exciting journey in rock!

"In April a unique, one time only celebration show will take place in the 013 venue in Tilburg/ Netherlands. Songs from VANDENBERG, WHITESNAKE, MANIC EDEN and MOONKINGS will be performed and Special Guests will join us on stage for this unique festive evening. More details about this year will follow soon!

"In this special year a documentary, a unique new album and a biography about yours truly's rather tumultuous life will get released among other celebratory actions. We'll keep you guys posted of course. So.. it'll be PARTY TIME!"

Earlier this year, Adrian continued celebrating his iconic years with WHITESNAKE during a special tour called "My Whitesnake Years".

In 2025, it had been 35 years since WHITESNAKE toured the world with the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, and "My Whitesnake Years" is looking back on highlights such as the legendary WHITESNAKE "Live At Donington" 1990 show.

Vandenberg joined WHITESNAKE in 1987 and played the famous guitar solo on worldwide hit "Here I Go Again". He also co-wrote the entire "Slip Of The Tongue" album and toured with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai. Before his WHITESNAKE years, Vandenberg made his international breakthrough with his own band VANDENBERG, known for the hit "Burning Heart", and shared the stage with rock greats such as OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS and SCORPIONS. After his WHITESNAKE period, he launched the successful VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS and made a successful comeback in 2020 with his renewed VANDENBERG band.

Vandenberg was a member of WHITESNAKE for 13 years at the height of the band's fame. He was also part of supergroup MANIC EDEN, and more recently released a number of albums with the aforementioned VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS.

Vandenberg's namesake band released its comeback album, titled "2020", in May 2020 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. A follow-up LP, "Sin", arrived in August 2023. The group's fifth full-length offering, "Sin", was produced by Bob Marlette (OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, ROB ZOMBIE).