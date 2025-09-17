AEROSMITH And YUNGBLUD Announce Collaborative EP 'One More Time'

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have announced a collaborative new EP with British singer, songwriter and musician Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.

The five-track effort, titled "One More Time", will be out on November 21 and will be preceded by a brand new single, "My Only Angel", out this Friday, September 19.

"One More Time" track listing:

01. My Only Angel

02. Problems

03. Wild Woman

04. A Thousand Days

05. Back In The Saddle (2025 mix)

A short preview of "My Only Angel" is available below.

Tyler, Perry and Yungblud previously came together on September 7 for a performance honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of his greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Yungblud kicked off the tribute with Osbourne's "Crazy Train" before slowing things down with a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Changes". Tyler then took the stage to sing Osbourne's hit ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home", accompanied by Perry on guitar. Yungblud returned to the mic to duet with Tyler on the tune, which ended with pyrotechnics and Yungblud shouting into the microphone, "Ozzy forever!"

After the performance, both AEROSMITH and Yungblud shared a brief clip of Tyler and Yungblud embracing, with Steven saying cheekily, "We've got a secret!"

At the July 5 "Back To The Beginning" concert, Yungblud sang a version of "Changes", backed by EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, ANTHRAX's Frank Bello on bass, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums and BLACK SABBATH/OZZY OSBOURNE touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys. The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

Born in Yorkshire, Harrison first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs when he was ten. At 16 he moved to London, then spent the next few years struggling to define his musical vision. But after reconnecting with the firebrand artists that first compelled him to make music — THE CLASH, ARCTIC MONKEYS, N.W.A. — he felt unstoppably inspired. That inspiration lead to the eventual release of his 2017 debut, "King Charles". Since then, Yungblud has created his own blend of alternative rock: poetry, guitar-hooks and break-beats with a fierce determination to make a dent in pop culture.