AEROSMITH And YUNGBLUD Share New Version Of 'My Only Angel' Featuring Comedy Legend STEVE MARTIN

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees AEROSMITH and British multi-platinum, award-winning rock star Yungblud have released a new version of "My Only Angel", the first single from their collaborative EP titled "One More Time". Dubbed "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)", the stripped-down rendition featuring a guest appearance by comedy legend Steve Martin.

Inspired by the original track's emotional core, AEROSMITH and Yungblud returned to the studio to explore its more vulnerable side. During the session, AEROSMITH singer Steven Tyler — a longtime admirer of Martin — imagined the distinctive sound of a banjo bringing the song to a close. He reached out to Martin, who accepted the invitation and recorded his part remotely. The addition gives the new version its defining final moment: a soulful ending that trades the drive of the original for a grounded, textured feel, with Martin's standout banjo solo carrying the song to its finish.

"I'm playing banjo on a Steven Tyler song!" Steve revealed on Instagram. "Here's our text exchange for no particular reason."

Martin played banjo on some of his early comedy albums, such as "A Wild And Crazy Guy", and has gotten more serious about the instrument in recent years, joining bluegrass bands and releasing music.

Earlier this month, Martin and Alison Brown unveiled their debut collaborative album, "Safe, Sensible And Sane". Out now via Brown's Compass Records, the release features an array of guest artists, including Jackson Browne, Vince Gill, THE INDIGO GIRLS, Tim O'Brien, Jason Mraz and more.

Out on November 21 via Capitol Records, "One More Time" marks AEROSMITH's first new music in over 12 years. Produced by Matt Schwartz, "One More Time" features four original tracks co-written by AEROSMITH and Yungblud, with both AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler and Yungblud sharing the vocals, as well as a fiery 2025 mix of the classic "Back In The Saddle".

The "One More Time" EP artwork was designed exclusively by Chrome Hearts' Joe Foti, a first for the luxury brand, and is available now to pre-order digitally as well as limited-edition vinyl.

"My Only Angel", the first track released by the music legends and one of the most prevalent young voices in rock, is available now on all digital platforms and with an accompanying visual. Opening with Tyler's towering vocals a cappella as he asks, "Would you cry, if I called you my angel? Would you leave me one more time?" the track awash in delay, loose guitar echoes over a steady beat, a rumbling bassline, and strains of soft piano. Yungblud and Tyler lean into the refrain's hypnotic harmony until a signature Joe Perry fret-burning solo takes hold, underscoring the chemistry between two generations of rock.

"The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him…was like plugging into pure electricity!" said Tyler. "For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision… to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom. Here's this kid that lives his life out loud…grew up on our records and the British invasion... and now we're in the studio together creating something that bridges generations. He devoured all the same greats looked up to…and then he started to dream on. It's as simple as that."

Tyler added: "When we sang and played together for the first time, there was an immediate unspoken vibration throughout the studio… it reminded me of the wheels of the car vibrating my seat as the boys and I drove into Boston 50 years ago for the very first time. It had that same deep intimate pressure of necessity. To make it… make it great… something fresh and new…and make it last forever. That's the rock n roll way baby! Yungblud wants this next chapter in rock history and asked us to be a part of it. We got on so well… the vibe in the room was epic from the start… we had a blast… and were truly honored to write with him! Rock and roll becomes timeless when you pour your heart and soul into it… that's when the magic happens."

Of the collaboration, Perry said: "A year ago, I got a call that Yungblud wanted to come to Sarasota to work with me and write some songs. I had heard his single and said, 'Hell yeah, this guy's got the juice.' Four days in the studio and we got to know each other along with his team. I called Steven and told him, 'You have to hear this guy Yungblud — he's the real deal.' Fast forward to May and we're in the studio with Steven recording new music. The end result turned out to be an amazing collaboration between AEROSMITH and Yungblud. Let the music do the talking."

Yungblud shared: "AEROSMITH have been such a staple of rock and roll and showmanship for me, so I've been ready for this my whole life. As soon as we entered the studio, the chemistry exploded and the songs just poured out of us. It's the kind of collaboration that young me wouldn't even dream of so to sit here holding a vinyl in my hand that says AEROSMITH and Yungblud on it is truly blowing my mind. Steven and Joe are at the top of their game and working with them is a huge fucking honor. I'm making records with my heroes, the shows insane every night and rock 'n' roll is waking the fuck up whether you like it or not. I'm loving every second."

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) first met the legendary band when they paired up in the studio with the intention of featuring on a version of the nine-minute epic "Hello Heaven, Hello". Chemistry started to flow, and what began as a guest spot soon turned into a writing session, eventually evolving into a five-track EP. Beyond the lead single, the collection showcases Yungblud's raw spirit colliding with the band's legendary musicianship: Perry and Brad Whitford's guitars cut through with signature fire, Tom Hamilton's bass anchors the arrangements, and Tyler's unmistakable voice intertwines with Yungblud's across every track. Longtime friend Matt Sorum, former drummer of GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER, lends his presence behind the kit across the EP.

The announcement of "One More Time" and release of "My Only Angel" followed Tyler, Perry and Yungblud's September 7 performance honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of his greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Yungblud kicked off the tribute with Osbourne's "Crazy Train" before slowing things down with a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Changes". Tyler then took the stage to sing Osbourne's hit ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home", accompanied by Perry on guitar. Yungblud returned to the mic to duet with Tyler on the tune, which ended with pyrotechnics and Yungblud shouting into the microphone, "Ozzy forever!"

After the performance, both AEROSMITH and Yungblud shared a brief clip of Tyler and Yungblud embracing, with Steven saying cheekily, "We've got a secret!"

At the July 5 "Back To The Beginning" concert, Yungblud sang a version of "Changes", backed by EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, ANTHRAX's Frank Bello on bass, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums and BLACK SABBATH/OZZY OSBOURNE touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys. The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

"One More Time" EP track listing:

01. My Only Angel

02. Problems

03. Wild Woman

04. A Thousand Days

05. Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix)

AEROSMITH are one of the most influential and impactful bands in history. To date, the quintet — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer — have sold over 150 million albums globally, garnered four Grammy Awards, earned induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (class of 2001),and played to over 100 million fans across every livable continent. From the streets of Boston, Massachusetts in 1970, they forever raised the bar for rock 'n' roll with soulful swagger, blues gusto, eloquent songcraft, and epic vision, inspiring generations of fans and artists to follow.

As one of only four American rock bands with more than 90 million RIAA albums sold — and one of just two with 25 RIAA gold and platinum albums — their catalog includes 30 albums reaching the Billboard Top 200 and 28 songs appearing on the Billboard Hot 100. Both the nine-times-platinum "Toys In The Attic" (1975) and four-times-platinum "Rocks" (1976) earned spots on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," while their signature single "Dream On" not only streamed more than five billion times but also earned a place in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Additional career highlights include producing era-defining music videos such as "Amazing", "Crazy", "Janie's Got a Gun", "Livin' on the Edge" and "Love In An Elevator". Their Top 5 chart-topping hits include "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing", "Angel", "Janie's Got A Gun" and "Love In An Elevator". "Dream On" ranks as the third most streamed classic rock song and the 18th most streamed rock song overall, based on Luminate data, spending 23 weeks on the chart and peaking at No. 6.

AEROSMITH also hold the record for the most total RIAA certifications by an American group. They were the first hard rock band to appear at a Super Bowl halftime show and the first band to have their own attraction at Disney World with Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Yungblud is fast becoming one of the world's key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from rock and punk to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances have cemented his place as one the world's most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMAs and the O2 Silver Clef Award for "Best Live Act". Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance. This year, Yungblud debuted own curated festival Bludfest and released his first book, the instant No. 1 Sunday Times bestseller "You Need To Exist: A Book To Love And Destroy" on Penguin Books.

Born in Yorkshire, England, the 28-year-old multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length debut, "21st Century Liability" (2018),his subsequent three albums "Weird!" (2020),"Yungblud" (2022) and "Idols" (2025) all debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. Official Albums chart. His lyrics has resonated with millions around the world, earning him meteoric success. He has since accumulated tens of millions of followers, eight billion streams, sold three million albums to date and over one million concert tickets. He continues to perform to sold-out crowds around the world and headline some of the world's biggest festivals.

This summer marked the start of a landmark new era as he unleashed his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album "Idols" alongside the Paul Dugdale–directed feature-length documentary "Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?" — a raw and powerful portrait of his journey so far. He's now storming through a completely sold-out North American tour bringing his album to life for fans across the continent.