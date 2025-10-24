AVENGED SEVENFOLD Shares Cover Of MISFITS' 'Some Kinda Hate'

In celebration of Halloween this year, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has shared its cover of the MISFITS song "Some Kinda Hate". The original version of the track appeared on MISFITS' 1985 compilation album "Legacy Of Brutality".

"In keeping with the spirit of the season, this year's offering of 'Some Kinda Hate' is available to all," says AVENGED SEVENFOLD. "Enjoy?"

In 2024, guitarist Zacky Vengeance, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman released their version of "Skulls", while 2023 saw them reworking "Astro Zombies", 2022 produced "Last Caress" and Halloween 2021 marked the release of a version of "Hybrid Moments". All four tracks feature Vengeance on vocals.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", was written and recorded over the span of four years. It was produced by Joe Barresi and AVENGED SEVENFOLD in Los Angeles and mixed by Andy Wallace in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. The album is a journey through an existential crisis; a very personal exploration into the meaning, purpose and value of human existence with the anxiety of death always looming.

"Life Is But A Dream…" reportedly sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's previous LP, "The Stage", debuted at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016. The surprise release of "The Stage" earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in eleven years. It sold 76,000 copies in its first week, less than half the tally of its previous two efforts.

Last month, AVENGED SEVENFOLD postponed its fall 2025 Latin American tour due to M. Shadows's vocal injury. The band was scheduled to to kick off the tour on September 25 in Buenos Aires, Argentina but ended up calling off the trek after M. Shadows was diagnosed with vocal fold hematoma, a condition where a blood vessel in the vocal cord ruptures and leaks blood under the lining of the vocal cord.