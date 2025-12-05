AEROSMITH And YUNGBLUD Team Up With LAINEY WILSON For 'Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)'

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees AEROSMITH, British multi-platinum, Grammy nominated artist Yungblud and Grammy Award-winning American country singer, songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson today shared "Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)", an electric new version of "Wild Woman" from AEROSMITH and Yungblud's collaborative EP "One More Time", out now via Capitol Records. Built on the original track's blues-infused foundation and briskly strummed chords, the new take showcases Wilson's bold vocal performance, adding a distinct country edge that complements the song's rock foundation.

Speaking about the new version of "Wild Woman", Yungblud shares: "I'm really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us. I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!"

Watch the accompanying "Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)" visual below.

The song's release follows the breakthrough chart debut of "One More Time", which entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 — one of the top rock debuts of the year — extending AEROSMITH's six-decade streak of Top 10 Billboard 200 entries and delivering Yungblud's first-ever Top 10 on the chart. With nearly 40,000 first-week units, the EP also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, as well as No. 1 on Indie Store Album Sales, No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 3 on Top Album Sales, and opened at No. 1 in the U.K. — AEROSMITH's first-ever U.K. No. 1 in their 49-year chart history and Yungblud's second U.K. No. 1 of the year — while landing in the Top 5 across multiple territories including Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

"Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)" took shape after Steven Tyler and Lainey Wilson performed "Dream On" together at Tyler's sixth annual Jam For Janie benefit in February 2025, held in support of Janie's Fund, his initiative aiding young women and girls who have survived abuse. As the "One More Time" sessions progressed, Tyler and Yungblud invited Wilson to bring her voice to the track, with Joe Perry returning to the studio to craft a new guitar part for this version.

The collaboration arrives during a banner year for Wilson, who is fresh off of hosting the 2025 CMA Awards, where she was the first woman to host the show solo since 1991, and took home three trophies including "Entertainer Of The Year". With three nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards, Wilson was recently named to the TIME100 Next 2025 list of influential rising stars alongside Gracie Abrams and Becky G, and headlined the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her single "Somewhere Over Laredo" is No. 1 at country radio and Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Marking AEROSMITH's first new music in more than twelve years, the five-track "One More Time" collection — produced by Matt Schwartz — rallies two generations of rock 'n' roll across four original songs co-written by AEROSMITH and Yungblud. With Tyler and Yungblud dueting on every track and Joe Perry's signature guitar driving the sound, the project was introduced with the lead single "My Only Angel" (and accompanying visual) which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, remained in the Top 10 for three weeks, and landed across multiple rock and alternative charts. Following the original, AEROSMITH and Yungblud shared "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" , a stripped-back reinterpretation featuring a special guest performance from Grammy Award winner Steve Martin on banjo and released alongside a companion visual.

The EP also includes the original version of "Wild Woman", alongside "Problems", a cinematic, widescreen rocker, and "A Thousand Days", a reflective ballad that pairs Yungblud's raw delivery with Tyler's soulful response. The collection closes with a newly remixed 2025 version of the AEROSMITH classic "Back In The Saddle", amplifying the original's power with Yungblud's grit and Tyler's unmistakable wail.

"One More Time" EP track listing:

01. My Only Angel

02. Problems

03. Wild Woman

04. A Thousand Days

05. Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix)

06. Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)

The announcement of "One More Time" and release of "My Only Angel" followed Tyler, Perry and Yungblud's September 7 performance honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of his greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Yungblud kicked off the tribute with Osbourne's "Crazy Train" before slowing things down with a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Changes". Tyler then took the stage to sing Osbourne's hit ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home", accompanied by Perry on guitar. Yungblud returned to the mic to duet with Tyler on the tune, which ended with pyrotechnics and Yungblud shouting into the microphone, "Ozzy forever!"

After the performance, both AEROSMITH and Yungblud shared a brief clip of Tyler and Yungblud embracing, with Steven saying cheekily, "We've got a secret!"

At the July 5 "Back To The Beginning" concert, Yungblud sang a version of "Changes", backed by EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, ANTHRAX's Frank Bello on bass, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums and BLACK SABBATH/OZZY OSBOURNE touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys. The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

AEROSMITH are one of the most influential and impactful bands in history. To date, the quintet — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer — have sold over 150 million albums globally, garnered four Grammy Awards, earned induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (class of 2001),and played to over 100 million fans across every livable continent. From the streets of Boston, Massachusetts in 1970, they forever raised the bar for rock 'n' roll with soulful swagger, blues gusto, eloquent songcraft, and epic vision, inspiring generations of fans and artists to follow.

As one of only four American rock bands with more than 90 million RIAA albums sold — and one of just two with 25 RIAA gold and platinum albums — their catalog includes 30 albums reaching the Billboard Top 200 and 28 songs appearing on the Billboard Hot 100. Both the nine-times-platinum "Toys In The Attic" (1975) and four-times-platinum "Rocks" (1976) earned spots on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," while their signature single "Dream On" not only streamed more than five billion times but also earned a place in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Additional career highlights include producing era-defining music videos such as "Amazing", "Crazy", "Janie's Got a Gun", "Livin' on the Edge" and "Love In An Elevator". Their Top 5 chart-topping hits include "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing", "Angel", "Janie's Got A Gun" and "Love In An Elevator". "Dream On" ranks as the third most streamed classic rock song and the 18th most streamed rock song overall, based on Luminate data, spending 23 weeks on the chart and peaking at No. 6.

AEROSMITH also hold the record for the most total RIAA certifications by an American group. They were the first hard rock band to appear at a Super Bowl halftime show and the first band to have their own attraction at Disney World with Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Yungblud is fast becoming one of the world's key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from rock and punk to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances have cemented his place as one the world's most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMAs and the O2 Silver Clef Award for "Best Live Act". Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance. This year, Yungblud debuted own curated festival Bludfest and released his first book, the instant No. 1 Sunday Times bestseller "You Need To Exist: A Book To Love And Destroy" on Penguin Books.

Born in Yorkshire, England, the 28-year-old multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length debut, "21st Century Liability" (2018),his subsequent three albums "Weird!" (2020),"Yungblud" (2022) and "Idols" (2025) all debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. Official Albums chart. His lyrics has resonated with millions around the world, earning him meteoric success. He has since accumulated tens of millions of followers, eight billion streams, sold three million albums to date and over one million concert tickets. He continues to perform to sold-out crowds around the world and headline some of the world's biggest festivals.

This summer marked the start of a landmark new era as he unleashed his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album "Idols" alongside the Paul Dugdale–directed feature-length documentary "Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?" — a raw and powerful portrait of his journey so far.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin