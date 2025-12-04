Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Says PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Are Still Looking For 'Permanent' New Singer

In a new interview with Strefa Music Art, former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked if there are any plans for PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS — in which he is joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla — to record the follow-up to the band's third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", which came out in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters. Phil said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, let's say we've got about eight to 10 song ideas. Eight are kind of recorded, just very roughly jamming. So, no serious recording yet, but we've got ideas to start on and everything.

"We've been so busy all year — we get busier every year — but we have a little break now after this next tour," Phil explained. "And in January and February we will try and knuckle down and get in the studio. We're lucky that Todd has his own studio real close to where we live, so we we can go down there whenever we want. That's where I feel most comfortable and relaxed there, yeah. So there's no time pressures, [nobody] say[ing], 'No, you've gotta finish today' or 'You've gotta be out by six o'clock, because there's another band coming in.'"

Asked if that means that fans can expect new material somewhere from PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS in 2026, Phil said: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. We've gotta get a permanent singer yet. Joel left. We've got a great singer that's helping us out for the moment. His name is Julian Jenkins. He sings in a band called FURY. He [also] plays the guitar in a band called FURY. So he's a friend of ours. He's done a few shows with us already, and he's fantastic. So he'll be on this big [fall 2025 European] tour. Now he's helping us out. And I'm not sure what we're gonna do [after] that, but we will have a permanent replacement at some point."

Originally formed as a side project towards the last couple of years of MOTÖRHEAD by Campbell under the banner PHIL CAMPBELL'S ALL STARR BAND, the band decided to take it up a level and revealed the new name of PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS at Wacken Open Air 2016. A self-titled EP was released a few months later. Led by one of the genre’s most respected guitarists and completed by his sons Todd, Tyla and Dane, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS emerged on to the 2017 touring circuit powered by a huge amount of good will, a smattering of MOTÖRHEAD covers and a handful of new songs that crackled with passion and swagger. Landing themselves a prestigious support slot on GUNS N' ROSES' 2017 summer stadium run, the BASTARD SONS hit the ground running.

By the time the band released their debut album, "The Age Of Absurdity", in January 2018, this honest rock and roll enterprise had organically blossomed into a pretty big deal. The album garnered widespread great reviews, picking up an award for "Best Debut Album" at Metal Hammer Germany's 2018 awards. Two years later, recorded and engineered during lockdown by guitarist Todd Campbell, the second album was just the tonic people needed. It was called "We're The Bastards" and it was bigger, better and even more raucously uplifting than its predecessor, with Top 40 national chart entries in four countries.

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.