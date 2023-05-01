AEROSMITH Announces 'Peace Out' Final Tour With Special Guests THE BLACK CROWES

Today, four-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends AEROSMITH have announced "Peace Out" with special guest THE BLACK CROWES. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of AEROSMITH's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of AEROSMITH's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, AEROSMITH shared, "It's not goodbye it's Peace Out! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre on January 26 (their last visit at the Bell Centre was in April 2004). A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run, saying: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Most recently, AEROSMITH wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into AEROSMITH's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

AEROSMITH "Peace Out" 2023 tour dates:

Sep. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sep. 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sep. 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep. 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sep. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sep. 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sep. 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Oct. 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Nov. 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Nov. 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Nov. 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Dec. 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Dec. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Dec. 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jan. 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Last month, guitarist Joe Perry told Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station that it was unlikely AEROSMITH's upcoming tour would feature the return of Kramer, who announced in March 2022 that he would sit out the band's concerts last year so he could "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." Perry said: "That's probably one of the hardest things. I've gotta say drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band. So it's really hard. It's been mostly because he just physically [has been] just beating himself up over the last 50 years. So I don't know. I mean, he's still officially a member of the band, but I don't think he's gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run. Other than that, I really can't say."

Elsewhere in the 102.3 WBAB chat, Joe talked about the likelihood of new music from AEROSMITH. The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

"At this point, I can't say," Joe said about the prospect of a new AEROSMITH song or album. "I really don't know. But I know that we have a pile of material that hasn't been released. So I think we're focusing on that right now. But the main thing is just getting this tour up and running."

For the past year, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died last June at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that singer Steven Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".