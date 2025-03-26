HERMAN LI Says He Will Try To Reunite DRAGONFORCE's 'Inhuman Rampage' Touring Lineup To Celebrate LP's 20th Anniversary

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li has confirmed that there are tentative plans for him and his bandmates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third and most commercially successful album, "Inhuman Rampage", by performing the LP in its entirety on a 2026 tour.

During a March 18 livestream on YouTube, Li said about the prospect of playing "Inhuman Rampage" "from beginning to the end (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Why is it good? Well, first we've gotta play 'Through The Fire And Flames' not last. That would be a great change. And I do like those songs. I think they're great songs. I'd love to play some of them again. Of course, we played 'Revolution Deathsquad' recently. We've been playing… Oh, shit. That's right. 'Cry For Eternity' will be on it. Is 'Cry For Eternity' on that album? Yes. Well, that's the bad thing. I've gotta learn that song finally — I've gotta shut up and learn it. But 'Operation Ground And Pound', we played that song, we played 'Body Breakdown', we played all those songs before. So it shouldn't be too hard to learn mainly, and it would be kind of cool."

Li also revealed that he would welcome the return of the "Inhuman Rampage" touring lineup for a 2026 tour celebrating the LP's 20th anniversary. Herman said: "I'll ask the people that were part of that tour lineup to see if they would do it too. So we will see what result I'll get. But I have started asking people to see if they wanna be part of it."

He explained: "Life has changed for a lot of people that was once on that tour lineup. So, we'll see what happens. But I'm telling you, I will ask them, I will talk to them. If this doesn't happen with them, it's not my fault. I have asked them. So, that's the plan."

Li added: "So we're still in the early stage of planning. We'll see if we can get a tour for that too."

Herman then asked the people viewing his livestream if they would rather get a new DRAGONFORCE album in 2026 or if they would prefer to see the "Inhuman Rampage" 20th-anniversary tour. After glancing over the results of his "non-technical survey", Li said: "This is interesting. I'm putting this in my mind. I'm calculating what this all means." He added: "Well, from what it seems from the chat right now in my mind is you guys don't give a fuck about us making any more new songs. That's right. I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. But it seems like a lot of people wanna see 'Inhuman Rampage' being played from beginning to the end."

Regarding the possibility of "Inhuman Rampage" vocalist ZP "Zippy" Theart taking part in the 20th-anniversary tour, Herman said: "We will ask Zippy to see if he wants to be part of it. That's all I can say. What's the probability of him being on that tour, that he would like to do it? Mm, I don't know. We'll find out. Like I said, people's lives change — one minute they wanna do it, one minute they don't wanna do it. I don't know. Maybe they wanna do it again. Maybe next they don't wanna do it. But we'll see. If not, we've gotta find a way to do it."

Back in July 2017, "Inhuman Rampage", which came out in 2006 via Roadrunner, was officially certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

"Inhuman Rampage" sold almost 10,000 copies in its first week of release to land at position No. 103 on the Billboard 200 chart. A song from the LP, the aforementioned "Through The Fire And Flames", received rock radio and Fuse TV airplay and was featured as a playable track (along with "Heroes Of Our Time") on the videogame "Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock". The platinum-selling single brought the Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim.

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

Earlier this month, "Through The Fire And Flames" was released as a Jam Track in the video game Fortnite, available to players participating in the game's new "Spring Raid" event.

"Inhuman Rampage" was the second to last album to feature Theart, who exited the band in 2010 and was replaced by Marc Hudson.

Only Li and fellow DRAGONFORCE guitarist Sam Totman remain from the "Inhuman Rampage" recording lineup. They are joined in group's current formation by Hudson, drummer Gee Anzalone and bassist Alicia Vigil.

DRAGONFORCE's latest album, "Warp Speed Warriors", was released in March 2024 via Napalm Records.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Totman and Li.

Upcoming DRAGONFORCE shows:

Apr. 10 - CN, Shanghai - Bandai Namco Shanghai Base Dream Hall

Apr. 12 - CN, Jinan - YOMA Spring World Festival

Jun. 6 - SE, Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 8 - DE, Dortmund - FZW

Jun. 10 - FR, Toulouse - Zenith*

Jun. 11 - FR, Lyon - Halle Tony Garnier*

Jun. 13 - SK, Presov - Dobry Festival

Jun. 14 - AT, Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock Festival

Jun. 16 - FR, Meisenthal - La Boite Noire

Jun. 17 - FR, Lille - Zenith*

Jun. 18 - DE, Bremen - Modernes

Jun. 20 - DE, Rostock - Stadthalle*

Jun. 21 - BE, Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 22 - SE, Huskvarna - Folkets Park *^

Jun. 24 - SE, Uppsala - Fyrishov *^

Jun. 27 - FI, Helsinki - Tuska Festival

Jun. 30 - PL, Lodz - Atlas Arena *~

Jul. 2 - HR, Zagreb - Tvornica

Jul. 3 - HU, Dunaujvaros - Rockmaraton

Jul. 5 - DE, Ballenstedt - Rockharz Festival

Jul. 6 - NL, Utrecht - Tivoli Ronda

Jul. 9 - DE, Nurnberg - Hirsch

Jul. 10 - CZ, Vizovice - Masters of Rock Festival

Jul. 11 - DE, Balingen - RV Bang Festival

Sep. 19 - USA, Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 4 - USA, Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

* With POWERWOLF

^ With AMARANTHE

~ With EPICA