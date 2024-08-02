AEROSMITH Announces Retirement From Touring, Citing STEVEN TYLER's Vocal Cord Injury

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH have announced their retirement from touring.

The band kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell tour last September, but postponed most of the dates after 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury during a show.

Earlier today (Friday, August 2),AEROSMITH released the following statement via social media: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became AEROSMITH. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."

Tickets for remaining dates of the "Peace Out" tour will be refunded through Ticketmaster. If fans purchased tickets through a third-party reseller like StubHub or SeatGeek, refunds will be available through that point of purchase.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the tour, which was supposed to last through February 2024.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Since AEROSMITH's founding 54 years ago, the group has gone on to sell more than 150 million albums around the world; produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing", "Crazy", "Janie's Got A Gun", "Livin' On The Edge" and "Love In An Elevator"; launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with RUN DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, AEROSMITH became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida, and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring AEROSMITH.

With broad cultural influence, AEROSMITH has prominently appeared in films, television shows and video games, as well as influencing multiple generations of rock bands, both as style icons and acclaimed multi-instrumentalists. MusiCares honored the band in 2020 as Person Of The Year for their many artistic achievements and dedication to philanthropy, including Steven Tyler's initiative Janie's Fund initiative, which supports young women who've suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001, AEROSMITH is tied for the most RIAA album certifications by an American group with 25 gold, 18 platinum, 12 multi-platinum and one diamond. As the band was founded in Boston in 1970, April 13, 2020 has been declared "Aerosmith Day" in Massachusetts by former governor William Weld.