Former MINISTRY And PRONG Drummer AARON ROSSI Dead At 44

Former PRONG and MINISTRY drummer Aaron Rossi has died after suffering "a sudden, severe heart attack." He was reportedly only 44 years old.

Although Rossi passed away on January 27, his death wasn't announced until today (Thursday, March 6) via a post on his Facebook page.

The full message reads: "It is with overwhelming sadness to share that on January 27, 2025, Aaron John Rossi passed away from a sudden, severe heart attack.

"Aaron was a force with his own gravitational pull. His powerful energy instantly captured you. If you saw him on stage, you were blown away by his immense power, speed and agility – and if you were lucky enough to know him in person, you were equally taken by his kindness, humor and humility.

"Aaron leaving us so soon is beyond devastating, but we know that he would not want to be remembered that way. He made us laugh and told us stories like it was his job. We sincerely hope you will share some of your own stories of Aaron in the comments.

"There will be a Celebration of Life in the future and details will be shared as soon as possible.

"Aaron's talent on the drums and his ear for music was incomparable – and his sound will live on forever. He will always be The Shredder, The Beast, The Big Dog.

"Rock In Peace, Aaron! We love and miss you!!!"

For over a decade, Rossi had drummed around the world with a number of heavy acts, including John 5, ANKLA and STRIFE. In 2007, while playing and recording with PRONG, he caught the attention of MINISTRY leader Al Jourgensen, who invited him to become the touring drummer for the legendary industrial metal group.

Regarding how he joined MINISTRY, Aaron told Roland.com more than a decade ago: "I played in the band PRONG, and PRONG was signed to 13th Planet Records, which [was] run and owned by [Al and his then-wife Angie] Jourgensen. They came to one of my shows in Albuquerque and saw me play, then came in the recording studio and saw me play. I was working my job, and I got a phone call from Angie Jourgensen, telling me to put in my two-weeks notice, [which is] probably the coolest thing that's ever happened. The next phone call that was cool was when they told me [the band] was nominated for a Grammy Award. Within a year or two years, I went from touring in a van, slumming it, to touring in a bus and staying in five-star hotels and chillin' at the Grammys."