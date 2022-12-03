  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

AEROSMITH Cancels Las Vegas Concert; STEVEN TYLER Is 'Feeling Unwell And Unable To Perform'

December 3, 2022

AEROSMITH was forced to cancel its concert Friday night (December 2) at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada due to an illness suffered by singer Steven Tyler.

A statement from the band shared on social media about two hours before showtime read: " It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform. He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night's Las Vegas show.

"We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice.

"Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase."

AEROSMITH is scheduled to end its "Deuces Are Wild" Vegas residency after performances on Thursday, December 8 and Sunday, December 11.

In June, AEROSMITH canceled shows as Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on pain medication following foot surgery.

Leading up to the latest run of shows, AEROSMITH played Boston's Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Find more on Aerosmith
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).